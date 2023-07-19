The 8th International Children's Creative Art Exhibition kicks off

The 8th International Children's Creative Art Exhibition has begun at the Shanghai Art Collection Museum, with work from children across the world, in a number of artistic mediums.

Themed "Love, a link connecting the world," the 8th International Children's Creative Art Exhibition is currently underway at the Shanghai Art Collection Museum through September 10.

This year's exhibition gathered artwork from over 150 children from 24 countries and regions, including China, Japan, the United States, France, Turkey, South Africa, Pakistan and Indonesia.

Varying from traditional paintings, photographs, sculptures to installations and other mediums, the art reflects the interpretation and expression of love from the participating children, under different cultural contexts, through their application of vivid colors and innocent brushstrokes.

Organized by the Shanghai Children's Foundation and the Shanghai Education Development Foundation, this year's children's exhibition will also tour in Bali, Indonesia, from August 2 to 6. A special awarding ceremony will be arranged there.

Apart from the exhibition, the 2nd International (Shanghai) Children's Aesthetic Education Conference was also held at the opening ceremony,

Exhibition info:

Date: Through September 10, (closed on Mondays), 9am-5:30pm



Admission: Free (no entry after 4:30pm)

Venue: Shanghai Art Collection Museum

Address: 1731 Yan'an Rd W.

延安西路1731号