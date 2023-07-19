﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

The 8th International Children's Creative Art Exhibition kicks off

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  20:43 UTC+8, 2023-07-19       0
The 8th International Children's Creative Art Exhibition has begun at the Shanghai Art Collection Museum, with work from children across the world, in a number of artistic mediums.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  20:43 UTC+8, 2023-07-19       0
The 8th International Children's Creative Art Exhibition kicks off

Children's artwork on display.

Themed "Love, a link connecting the world," the 8th International Children's Creative Art Exhibition is currently underway at the Shanghai Art Collection Museum through September 10.

This year's exhibition gathered artwork from over 150 children from 24 countries and regions, including China, Japan, the United States, France, Turkey, South Africa, Pakistan and Indonesia.

Varying from traditional paintings, photographs, sculptures to installations and other mediums, the art reflects the interpretation and expression of love from the participating children, under different cultural contexts, through their application of vivid colors and innocent brushstrokes.

Organized by the Shanghai Children's Foundation and the Shanghai Education Development Foundation, this year's children's exhibition will also tour in Bali, Indonesia, from August 2 to 6. A special awarding ceremony will be arranged there.

Apart from the exhibition, the 2nd International (Shanghai) Children's Aesthetic Education Conference was also held at the opening ceremony,

The 8th International Children's Creative Art Exhibition kicks off

Exhibition info:

Date: Through September 10, (closed on Mondays), 9am-5:30pm

Admission: Free (no entry after 4:30pm)

Venue: Shanghai Art Collection Museum

Address: 1731 Yan'an Rd W.

延安西路1731号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     