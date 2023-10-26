China and Iran share cultural heritage for shared tourism development

"Art Diversity: 2023 China-Iran Conference on Cultural Heritage and Tourism Development" was recently held in Shanghai, increasing cultural communication, and promoting tourism.

"Art Diversity: 2023 China-Iran Conference on Cultural Heritage and Tourism Development" was recently held at the Shanghai Art Collection Museum.

Supported by the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, Chinese Embassy in Iran, Consulate General of Iran in Shanghai, and Bordbar Art Foundation, the conference attracted 20 experts, scholars and representatives of Chinese and Iranian cultural and tourism organizations.

Iran, as an important crossroads of the ancient "Silk Road", has a long history, rich cultural heritage and diverse art and tourism resources.

Likewise, China, a country with a 5,000-year history of civilization is also closely linked with Iran through China's Silk Road.

Today China and Iran are important partners of the "One Belt One Road" initiative with cooperation in various areas. The two countries will not only enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, but also effectively promote the revitalization and utilization of cultural heritage, and further the development of tourism.

For example, under the theme of "Contemporary Sino-Iranian Cooperation in the Field of Cultural Heritage," Hasan Adib, head of the Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Iran's Ardabil Province, introduced the rich cultural heritage and tourism resources of the region, as well as the initiatives to promote the tourism industry through international handicraft exhibitions and other forms. He also emphasized the importance of tapping into tourism resources and international co-operation.

During the conference, the Shanghai Art Collection Museum also signed a cooperation agreement with the Malek National Museum and Library.