﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Mei Lanfang retrospective exhibition explores the life of a Peking Opera legend

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:58 UTC+8, 2023-11-20       0
A new retrospective exhibition at the Shanghai History Museum looks back at the life and work of Peking Opera legend Mei Lanfang (1894-1961).
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:58 UTC+8, 2023-11-20       0

4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A glimpse into the exhibition

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A glimpse into the exhibition

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A glimpse into the exhibition

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A glimpse into the exhibition

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A retrospect exhibition looking back into the life of Peking Opera master Mei Lanfang (1894-1961) raised its curtain at the Shanghai History Museum in downtown Huangpu District on Monday.

The special exhibition features 191 exhibits among which 82 are making their debut.

Mei lived in Shanghai for decades.

The painting "Thirteen Masters in Tongzhi and Guangxu Time" and an eight-meter fan stroll featuring one of Mei's representative operas are among the highlights.

During the formation of Peking Opera, a number of artists emerged, and the most brilliant were the "13 masters." Mei's grandfather, Mei Qiaoling, was among them.

Mei drew artistic inspiration from his family, and more importantly, he inherited the spirit of modesty and prudence, learning widely from others and drawing upon their strengths.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A visitor appreciates the exhibition.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A glimpse into the exhibition

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • A glimpse into the exhibition

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Shanghai was the center of Peking Opera in southern China, and Mei's first performance in Shanghai in 1913 was a crucial step in his artistic career.

The exhibition also features playbills, props, costumes, paintings and calligraphy work, letters, records, and other cultural relics and precious documents.

Precious video materials are also part of the exhibition, recalling the legendary life of Mei.

A number of activities such as lectures, seminars, guided tours and interactive classes on traditional Chinese opera culture will also be held during the exhibition.

If you go:

Date: through February 25 (closed on Monday), 9am-5pm

Address: 325 Nanjing Rd W., Huangpu District 南京西路325号

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai History Museum
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     