Ti Gong

A large public art work "Chromostructure" by French artist Carlos Cruz-Diez (1923-2019) was unveiled at the North Bund waterfront in Hongkou District on Sunday, as the exhibition "RGB, The Colors of the Century" opened at the same time.

Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal has begun a project upgrading the Hong Bridge and turned its underground commercial support facilities into Hong Space, an art lifestyle space with two exhibition halls.

The work started in 2016 when the "Cross-Riverfronts Bridges Collection" event was organized by housing and construction authorities in Shanghai. Cruz-Diez created the work "Chromostructure" for the activity and seven years later, under the support of Shanghai International Port (Group), his work was constructed successfully.

Cruz-Diez is one of the most most prominent and influential Kinetic-Optic artists in the world.

Ti Gong

The concept and starting point of Cruz-Diez's work is the substantial nature of color. In all his works, he demonstrates that color, by interacting with the observer, becomes an autonomous reality that can evolve in space, occupying it without anecdotes or references, completely devoid of symbols, and without the aid of form.

"Chromostructure," the first and only monumental artwork by Cruz-Diez in China, reflects his artistic conception and shows changing effects based on the movement of viewers and the intensity of surrounding light.

The Chromostructure is integrated into the balustrade of the Hong Bridge, which is itself a distinctive landscape structure that allows visitors to enjoy the city skyline as they ascend step by step, and reveals the interaction between colors and the spatial environment.

The work consists of two sets of elements, each composed of five colors: green, blue, red, orange, and white. The two components are arranged alternately, and aluminum plates of different colors combine to achieve a dynamic visual effect of color.

Viewers can observe the gradual change of colors from different angles, and the combination of the artwork and the bridge creates the unique art effect of a rainbow.

Ti Gong

"My father always maintained that works of art in the urban landscape acquire an emotional and affective importance, helping to reinforce citizens' sense of reference, belonging, and pride in the heritage environment of their home, community, or town," said Carlitos Cruz, son of the artist.

"When he came to China, he was fascinated by the country and its people. 'Chromostructure' is more than just a work of art; it is a sincere gift from Carlos Cruz-Diez to the city of Shanghai and to the Chinese people."

The permanent exhibition of Hong Space, "RGB, The Colors of the Century," also began over the weekend. It is based on the red, green and blue color lines that are used today to create images on screens and that allow the creation of all the colors in the light spectrum.

It features the display of artworks of Cruz-Diez, including graphic works and interactive installations.

Ti Gong

If you go

Venue: Hong Space of Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal



Address: B1, 500 Dongdaming Road, Hongkou District 虹口区东大名路500号B1层

Admission: Free

Ti Gong