'Future Lab' explores innovation in art education

The 4th "Art and Design Education: Future Lab" has opened in Hall-B of the West Bund Art Center in Shanghai, running through November 26.

This year's Future Lab features three major sections: Exhibitions, Ambition! Award, and Forum.

A cluster of art and design schools are participating in the exhibition section.

Exhibitors include the School of Design & Innovation, School of Painting Art, and School of Intermedia Art from the China Academy of Art, School of Design of East China Normal University, Digital Media Art of the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts, and NYU Shanghai – Interactive Media Arts.

This section not only showcases the educational and research achievements of these schools, but also highlights the critical role of individual faculty members in shaping the paths of a new generation of artists and designers. Their educational philosophy is not limited to traditional teaching, but also focuses on the interaction between art and technology, culture and innovation.

This year's event will continue the discussion of trends and hot topics in the field of education and creativity, focusing on the impact of emerging technologies on art education and design innovation.

For the "Ambition! Award" section, nearly 120 artworks from the finalist are being exhibited. The finalists are from different universities and academies around the world including the Accademia Albertina di belle arti di Torino, the Academy of Fine Arts in Venice, and the Academy of Fine Arts at Tsinghua University.

Their works render an opportunity for visitors to approach their new design ideas and concepts as well as their vision toward the future as students in the field of art and design.

Exhibit Info

Date: Through November 26, 12–5:30



Venue: B Hall,West Bund Art Center

Address: 2555 Longteng Avenue

龙腾大道2555号





