'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 38: 矛盾 (Mao Dun)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

One of the reasons why Sara is fascinated by the Chinese language is its ability to encapsulate deep meanings in short words or sentences. "矛盾," which means contradiction and encapsulates a story set in an ancient Chinese market, is one of her favourite Chinese words.

