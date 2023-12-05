'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 40: 海纳百川 (Hai Na Bai Chuan)

This phrase translates to "encompassing all rivers and embracing all cultures" which reflects Shanghai's tolerance towards different cultures, values, and people.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Yoshiaki Osada, a designer from Japan, engaged in a enviormental design project of Zhangyuan, one of Shanghai's best-preserved shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhoods, last year. While exploring Shanghai's historical and cultural processes to find design inspiration, he came across the phrase "海纳百川" (hǎi nà bǎi chuān).

This phrase translates to "encompassing all rivers and embracing all cultures" which reflects Shanghai's tolerance towards different cultures, values, and people. As an expat who has lived in Shanghai for a decade, Osada said he has always been curious about why this city is so accepting of people from all walks of life. He believes it's because Shanghai opens its doors to all cultures and warmly embraces the emotions and experiences of those who reside here.

