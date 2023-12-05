Feature / Art & Culture

'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 40: 海纳百川 (Hai Na Bai Chuan)

Fu Rong
Wang Xinzhou
Li Yi
Fu Rong Wang Xinzhou Li Yi
  14:33 UTC+8, 2023-12-06       0
This phrase translates to "encompassing all rivers and embracing all cultures" which reflects Shanghai's tolerance towards different cultures, values, and people.
Fu Rong
Wang Xinzhou
Li Yi
Fu Rong Wang Xinzhou Li Yi
  14:33 UTC+8, 2023-12-06       0

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Yoshiaki Osada, a designer from Japan, engaged in a enviormental design project of Zhangyuan, one of Shanghai's best-preserved shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhoods, last year. While exploring Shanghai's historical and cultural processes to find design inspiration, he came across the phrase "海纳百川" (hǎi nà bǎi chuān).

This phrase translates to "encompassing all rivers and embracing all cultures" which reflects Shanghai's tolerance towards different cultures, values, and people. As an expat who has lived in Shanghai for a decade, Osada said he has always been curious about why this city is so accepting of people from all walks of life. He believes it's because Shanghai opens its doors to all cultures and warmly embraces the emotions and experiences of those who reside here.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.

Shot by Yoshiaki Osada. Edited by Wang Xinzhou. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 40: 海纳百川 (<i>Hai Na Bai Chuan</i>)
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     