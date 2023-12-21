Feature / Art & Culture

Concert offers jazz version of Sakamoto and Hisaishi compositions

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:29 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0
A jazz concert based on celebrated Japanese composers Ryuichi Sakamoto and Joe Hisaishi's representative scores will be held at Shanghai Film Art Center.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:29 UTC+8, 2023-12-21       0

A jazz concert based on celebrated Japanese composers Ryuichi Sakamoto and Joe Hisaishi's representative scores will be staged at the Shanghai Film Art Center's largest screening hall – the SFC Dolby Auditorium.

The concert will offer both music and film lovers in the city a jazz adaptation of the beautiful music. It is also a new exploration by the Shanghai Film Art Center to host live performances at the cinema, combining music and film scenes to immerse fans in the festive atmosphere.

Date: December 25, 7:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Film Art Center

Address: 160 Xinhua Rd 新华路160号

Concert offers jazz version of Sakamoto and Hisaishi compositions
Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     