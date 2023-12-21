Concert offers jazz version of Sakamoto and Hisaishi compositions

A jazz concert based on celebrated Japanese composers Ryuichi Sakamoto and Joe Hisaishi's representative scores will be held at Shanghai Film Art Center.

A jazz concert based on celebrated Japanese composers Ryuichi Sakamoto and Joe Hisaishi's representative scores will be staged at the Shanghai Film Art Center's largest screening hall – the SFC Dolby Auditorium.

The concert will offer both music and film lovers in the city a jazz adaptation of the beautiful music. It is also a new exploration by the Shanghai Film Art Center to host live performances at the cinema, combining music and film scenes to immerse fans in the festive atmosphere.

Date: December 25, 7:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Film Art Center

Address: 160 Xinhua Rd 新华路160号