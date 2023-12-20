Feature / Art & Culture

US artist's solo exhibition and Chinese collectors' art at TANK Shanghai

Inspiration for Thomas Houseago's "LOVERS" began with the idea of recreating his studio in the museum space, which also has artworks collected over the past three years on display.
"LOVERS," American artist Thomas Houseago's first solo exhibition in China, is at TANK Shanghai through January 28.

The inspiration for the exhibition began with the idea of recreating Houseago's studio in the museum space. The artist has had a longstanding relationship with the museum since 2012.

US artist's solo exhibition and Chinese collectors' art at TANK Shanghai
Ti Gong

Thomas Houseago poses in front of one of his works.

Titled after the major sculptural work "Lovers (Round Room) (2016)," the exhibition features a representative ensemble of abstract and figurative sculptures and paintings which embody the principal motifs that define Houseago's oeuvre from the past decade.

Central in the exhibition is the sculpture "Lovers." Echoing the temple-like architecture of the gallery, the work consists of two apertures – one vertical and the other pear-shaped, like a womb – creating an interplay of interior and exterior surfaces, light and shadows. The artist encourages visitors to step inside and inhabit the space within and surrounding the work.

US artist's solo exhibition and Chinese collectors' art at TANK Shanghai

"LOVERS" is Thomas Houseago's first solo exhibition in China.

Other exhibits include the egg-shaped Sculpture for Kids and Lovers (2022), and Still Life (2023), a new painting featuring an open book that carries an inscription from the 2,500-year-old Tao Te Ching by Lao Tzu.

TANK Shanghai's another ongoing exhibition, "Friends in the Arts," unites 56 new-generation collectors from China to present contemporary artworks acquired over the past three years.

Most of the collectors have a background of overseas study and actively participate in art and culture-related industries. Their cultural cognizance transcends traditional confines, and their fluid thinking and innovative lifestyles enrich their capacity for discerning judgments in art.

US artist's solo exhibition and Chinese collectors' art at TANK Shanghai
Ti Gong

"Friends in the Arts" unites 56 new-generation collectors from China.

Collecting has become a testament to one's discernment of the present, as well as an expression of empathy with society. The exhibition brings a glimpse of the different approaches of collectors to contemporary art and collecting in this era.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through January 28; noon-6pm on Tuesday to Friday, 10am-6pm on Saturday and Sunday

Tickets: "LOVERS" 50 yuan; "Friends in the Arts" 80 yuan

Venue: TANK Shanghai 上海油罐艺术中心

Address: 2380 Longteng Avenue 龙腾大道2380号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
