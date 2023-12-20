'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 42: 保持联系 (Bao Chi Lian Xi)

Usually expats learn "再见 (Zai Jian)" to bid farewell in Chinese. For South Korean Ron M Kim, "保持联系" (Bao Chi Lian Xi) is a more meaningful phrase of saying bye.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

He believes that it will serve as a significant stepping stone in strengthening the new relationship with someone you have just gotten to know and further deepening the already strong bond with old friends. Let's take a closer look at how he interprets this profound expression!

