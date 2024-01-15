Feature / Art & Culture

'Rekindle' exhibition ignites the flames of art with contemporary Chinese masterpieces

Modern Art Museum Shanghai, an art museum that's transformed from a coal bunker, is hosting an exciting exhibition of the works of many well-known contemporary Chinese artists.
Shot by Dai Qian, Yan Jingyang. Edited by Yan Jingyang. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

The Modern Art Museum in Shanghai is a unique and captivating space that was transformed from an old coal bunker. Currently, the museum is hosting an exciting exhibition named "Rekindle," which showcases the works of many well-known contemporary Chinese artists.

While exploring the exhibition, you'll have the opportunity to admire a range of art forms and discover the depth and beauty of the contemporary Chinese art scene.

