Feature / Art & Culture

Shanghai's historic railway stations reopen as parks and museum

  15:11 UTC+8, 2024-01-15       0
As the originating point of China's commercial railway operation, Shanghai boasts many remains of old railway stations, and several have been refreshed, creating new landmarks.
Zhang Long

Station 1907 Qidian

Zhang Long

An exhibition of work by sculpture artist Steve Tobin

Zhang Long

A piece of rail track at Station 1907 Qidian

Ti Gong

Station 1907 Qidian is where China's commercial railway operation began.

Shanghai is the originating place of China's commercial railway operation and it boasts many remains of old railway stations. Now, several old railway stations have been refreshed, becoming new landmarks that are well worth a visit.

Station 1907 Qidian

If you are looking for a good weekend getaway, there is a new option at the West Bund area of Xuhui District.

The century-old Nanpu Station has been turned into a beautiful garden and renamed Station 1907 Qidian (literally translates as "starting point").

The station formerly served as the warehouse of Rihui Port during the reign of Emperor Guangxu of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) in 1907. Then it became the Shanghai South Station and Nanpu Railway Station, which was not only the earliest warehouse of railway transportation in Shanghai, but also the earliest remaining and the only water and land combined transport hub since the opening of the Shanghai port.

At the garden, century-old rail track, bricks, wall lamps, a wooden rainshed and even a century-old Chinese tallow tree in front of the square have been well maintained.

The rail track, platform, station room, and warehouse have all experienced a facelift to regain their former splendor.

The arcade, rail track, clocks, and old timetables bear silent witness to history, and an old railway carriage has become a railway garden now.

There is a railway-station-themed cafe in front of the rail track with its decoration combining industrial metal, blue bricks, grey tiles, and natural wood elements, presenting a beautiful effect.

The first art exhibition in the garden by sculpture artist Steve Tobin is showing through January 20.

Address: 288 Ruining Road, Xuhui District

Shanghai Hongkou

1876 Old Station Industrial Park.

Shanghai Hongkou

A steam locomotive is displayed at 1876 Old Station Industrial Park.

1876 Old Station Industrial Park

This park was formerly the Jiangwan Station, an import station of Songhu Railway, China's first railway that opened in 1876.

The design of the park features plenty of railway elements such as a clock tower, rail track, and platform. The most eye-catching part is a real steam locomotive built in 1988.

The park also has a street lined with tiny shops.

It maintains the culture of the old station with its old-fashioned platform, striking a chord of nostalgia.

Address: 351 Wenshui Rd E., Hongkou District

Fan Xiaoming

Shanghai Railway Museum has been rebuilt in a faithful manner.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Railway Station in its heyday

Shanghai Railway Museum

The museum was built on the former site of the Shanghai Railway Station (Old North Station) built in 1909, featuring a British architectural style.

Shanghai has railway stations in all east, south, west and north directions. With the development of the city, the Shanghai North Station was once the most bustling station as it was close to Suzhou Creek.

The museum comprises an outdoor exhibition area covering about 1,300 square meters and a main building covering about 3,000 square meters.

The outdoor area replicates the scene of Shanghai's railway stations in early times, and the heavy steam locomotive and wooden rainshed of the platform bear silent witness to history.

Address: 200 Tianmu Rd E., Jing'an District

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Follow Us

