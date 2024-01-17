'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 46: 马上(Ma Shang)

The Chinese word "马上" literally translates to "on a horse." So, what does this mean when you're on a horse?

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

The Chinese word "马上" literally translates to "on a horse." So, what does this mean when you're on a horse? It means that you're coming, and you're coming fast! This word is incredibly useful for those moments when you want to convey that you're almost done with something or about to arrive.

