﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

William Monk holds first solo exhibition in Asia at Long Museum

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:31 UTC+8, 2024-01-15       0
'Psychopomp' consists of 19 paintings created by Monk, who is known for his vibrant compositions that feature mysterious and otherworldly forms, between 2019 and 2023.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:31 UTC+8, 2024-01-15       0
William Monk holds first solo exhibition in Asia at Long Museum

Nova (Deadeye I), Oil on canvas, 220 cm diameter, 2021-2022

© William Monk, courtesy Pace Gallery

William Monk holds first solo exhibition in Asia at Long Museum

The Ferryman (Ship of fools), Oil on canvas , 250 cm × 185 cm

2019-2022, © William Monk, courtesy Pace Gallery

"Psychopomp," artist William Monk's first museum solo exhibition in Asia, is showing at Long Museum (West Bund) through March 24.

The show consists of 19 paintings created by Monk between 2019 and 2023. Produced over the last four years, the canvases are as autobiographical as they are abstract. Having lived in cities such as London, Paris, Amsterdam, and New York, much of the work in this exhibition was made in his studio in London where he was quarantined during the pandemic, and his studio in Brooklyn, New York.

Born in 1977, Monk is known for his vibrant compositions that feature mysterious and otherworldly forms. Monk was awarded the Dutch Royal Award for Painting in 2005 and the Jerwood Contemporary Painters award in 2009.

Now the artist lives and works in New York.

His paintings are abstract and strangely recognizable, even if the viewer just grasps at visual symbols in hopes of finding clarity or familiarity. His thin applications of paint are a gauzy curtain that if shifted would reveal a window into a new or different world.

For example, in his painting "The Ferryman" (2019-2022), Monk conjures what could be figures, sculptural and unnamed, that emerge from landscapes only defined by color fields. Warm pinks, rusty brick-colored reds, earthen hues, and pastel blue in conglomerate form a mountainous triangular shape. Centrally placed, architectural figures sit or stand right on the edge of the canvas. With titles such as "Underworld Psychopomp (The ferryman)" (2020-2022), and "The Ferryman (Ship of fools) (2019-2022), the artist allows for a vagueness or distance that is just far enough for inquiry and wonder. The "ferryman," according to Monk, "emerges from dissecting the cover artwork from the Beatles' Yellow Submarine, a metaphorical symbol of youth."

Parallel to "The Ferryman," a series of circular canvases are on display.



William Monk holds first solo exhibition in Asia at Long Museum

Smoke Ring Mountain III, Oil on canvas, 270 cm × 255 cm, 2023

© William Monk, courtesy Pace Gallery

These paintings between the shades of bright yellow, pink and deep violet, at first glance, look like large pupils or the globular expanse of the sun. The circular paintings seem to embody or summon a far-off star. If the "Ferryman" pieces are grounded, these are ethereal without gravity. The circular forms are an illusion of classic perspective, each surface becoming slightly smaller, traversing space. The artist moves his brush lyrically on each surface, as if through a hallucinogenic lens, a distant memory, or a recurring dream.

Exhibition Info:

Date: Through March 24 (closed on Mondays), 10am – 5:30pm, from Tuesday to Thursday, 10am – 8pm, from Friday to Sunday

Venue: Long Museum (West Bund)

Admission: 100 yuan

Address: 3398 Longteng Avenue

龙腾大道3398号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     