Exhibition of ink prints by Yangtze River Delta artists opens in Baoshan

  21:58 UTC+8, 2024-01-19       0
The art of ink prints in Baoshan District originated in 1982 and was included in the representative intangible cultural heritage list of Qingpu in 2013.
Ti Gong

Visitors browse the exhibition.

An exhibition featuring about 80 ink print works by artists from the Yangtze River Delta region opened in Baoshan District on Thursday, offering a visual feast to the public.

The majority of works are from artists in Shanghai's Qingpu District.

The art of ink prints of the district originated in 1982 and was included in the representative intangible cultural heritage list of Qingpu in 2013. Last year, it was listed as an intangible cultural heritage item of Shanghai.

The technique was passed from generation to generation with an innovative approach in the district. The 51 works on display spanned 21 years, revealing the diversified features of artists of different ages and the development of the district's ink print art.

The exhibition embodies Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) flavor and reveals artists' unique observation and perspective on natural scenery and social life, the organizers said.

It is jointly hosted by Qingpu District, Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts, and Shanghai Artists Association.

Ti Gong

Visitors enjoy the exhibition.

Info:

Date: 8:30am-4:30pm, January 17 - 31

Venue: Art Gallery of the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts

Address: 99 Shangda Road, Baoshan District

上海市宝山区上大路99号

Tickets: Free

Ti Gong

The exhibition opens on Thursday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Follow Us

