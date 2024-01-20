National art exhibition is out of this world

The Cosmos Light: China Lunar Exploration and Aerospace Art Exhibition has opened its national tour at the Duoyunxuan Art Center in Shanghai.

Running till March 24, the exhibition features more than 120 artworks by 11 outstanding artists from home and abroad presenting their own interpretation and imagination about the universe.

These artworks are displayed in four main chapters, covering various art mediums including sketches, watercolors, spray-paint graffiti, hand-drawn originals, AIGC generation, multimedia creations, and visuals. Together, they present a vibrant and splendid artistic journey exploring the celestial realm in the space age.

The exhibition is also guided by the Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center of China National Space Administration.

The exhibition aims to showcase a cosmic panorama from various fields and identities through the works of outstanding young artists, writers, science fiction illustrators, and AI creators.

They engage in imagining and narrating the essence of the universe. Employing diverse creative techniques, such as familiar painting skills, emerging digital art, and multimedia creations, the exhibition opens up boundless possibilities through an artistic lens.

Additionally, it combines real space photography and exploration achievements from the 20-year history of Chinese Lunar Exploration Program, offering the audience a broader and multi-dimensional cross-disciplinary experience of the concepts of "universe" and "moon."

An interactive area for public education and science popularization has also been set up for visitors to better understand China's aerospace technology and progress through vivid stories, games and videos.

According to famous children's literature writer and Chinese lunar exploration youth reading promotion ambassador Guo Ni, who is also the exhibition’s literary consultant, the exhibition is a fusion of art and technology.

“Astronomical phenomena of the universe become beautiful poems and paintings in the exhibition,” said Guo. “It will arouse children's curiosity about the universe and encourage them to explore its secrets and charm in the future.”

Event info:

Date: Through March 24, 10am-5:30pm



Venue: Shanghai Duoyunxuan Art Center

Address: 1188 Tianyaoqiao Rd

天钥桥路1188号