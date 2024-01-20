Feature / Art & Culture

National art exhibition is out of this world

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  11:15 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0
The Cosmos Light: China Lunar Exploration and Aerospace Art Exhibition has opened its national tour at the Duoyunxuan Art Center in Shanghai.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  11:15 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0
National art exhibition is out of this world

Running till March 24, the exhibition features more than 120 artworks from home and abroad.

The Cosmos Light: China Lunar Exploration and Aerospace Art Exhibition has opened its national tour at the Duoyunxuan Art Center in Shanghai.

Running till March 24, the exhibition features more than 120 artworks by 11 outstanding artists from home and abroad presenting their own interpretation and imagination about the universe.

These artworks are displayed in four main chapters, covering various art mediums including sketches, watercolors, spray-paint graffiti, hand-drawn originals, AIGC generation, multimedia creations, and visuals. Together, they present a vibrant and splendid artistic journey exploring the celestial realm in the space age.

The exhibition is also guided by the Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center of China National Space Administration.

National art exhibition is out of this world

The artworks covering various art mediums present a vibrant and splendid artistic journey to explore the celestial realm in the space age.

National art exhibition is out of this world

"Space Wanderer" by Oussama Jiyati from Morocco

National art exhibition is out of this world

The AIGC work "Starry Home"

The exhibition aims to showcase a cosmic panorama from various fields and identities through the works of outstanding young artists, writers, science fiction illustrators, and AI creators.

They engage in imagining and narrating the essence of the universe. Employing diverse creative techniques, such as familiar painting skills, emerging digital art, and multimedia creations, the exhibition opens up boundless possibilities through an artistic lens.

Additionally, it combines real space photography and exploration achievements from the 20-year history of Chinese Lunar Exploration Program, offering the audience a broader and multi-dimensional cross-disciplinary experience of the concepts of "universe" and "moon."

National art exhibition is out of this world

The digital painting "Glimmer in the Eyes" by Chinese artist Mai Qingxuan

National art exhibition is out of this world

Watercolor painting "Cosmic Playground" by Chinese artist Zhu Lei

National art exhibition is out of this world

Spray-paint graffiti "Song of the Morning Sun" by Chinese artists Chen Yang and Peng Yi

An interactive area for public education and science popularization has also been set up for visitors to better understand China's aerospace technology and progress through vivid stories, games and videos.

According to famous children's literature writer and Chinese lunar exploration youth reading promotion ambassador Guo Ni, who is also the exhibition’s literary consultant, the exhibition is a fusion of art and technology.

“Astronomical phenomena of the universe become beautiful poems and paintings in the exhibition,” said Guo. “It will arouse children's curiosity about the universe and encourage them to explore its secrets and charm in the future.”

Event info:

Date: Through March 24, 10am-5:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Duoyunxuan Art Center

Address: 1188 Tianyaoqiao Rd

天钥桥路1188号

National art exhibition is out of this world

People who are interested in the exhibition can scan the QR code on the poster to purchase tickets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     