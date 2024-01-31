﻿
Ningbo lures visitors with cultural heritage items

Ningbo is cooking up a feast in Shanghai with delicacies tempting people's taste buds and an exhibition showcasing its intangible cultural heritage gems.
Ningbo lures visitors with cultural heritage items
Ti Gong

A glimpse into the exhibition

The coastal city of Ningbo in neighboring Zhejiang Province is cooking up a feast in Shanghai with delicacies tempting people's taste buds and an exhibition showcasing its intangible cultural heritage gems.

Catching on the boom of the "Blossoms," the 30-episode TV drama directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai, signature Ningbo delicacies such as pickles and paigu niangao, or pork chops with rice cakes, a local delicacy that appears in the TV series, were featured at a culture and tourism bazaar in Xuhui District on Tuesday.

The tailoring technique of Hongbang, or "red group" – a term initially applied to tailors who made clothes for Westerners, was displayed as well.

"My grandmother is a Ningbo native and we return to the city every Spring Festival," said a Shanghai resident surnamed Zhu. "I have ordered a tailor-made suit for my father at the bazaar, which is a real delight."

Ningbo lures visitors with cultural heritage items
Ti Gong

A cheongsam is on display

Ningbo is attracting Shanghai travelers to have nianyefan, or a Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve feast, and visit during the upcoming eight-day Spring Festival holiday.

During the holiday, tour groups from Shanghai totaling more than 10,000 tourists will travel in Ningbo based on statistics of local travel agencies.

It is the first cross-province promotion campaign of Ningbo's cultural and tourism authorities this year.

As a highlight, an exhibition with representative national-level intangible cultural heritage items of Ningbo such as gold and silver embroidery and lacquer gold wood carving took the spotlight in Jing'an District on Tuesday.

It features nearly 100 exquisite works showcasing the unique culture and intangible cultural heritage technical achievements of Ningbo.

"We invite Shanghai residents to appreciate the exhibition during the holiday to experience the pure Ningbo flavor via these intangible cultural heritage pearl," said Jiang Wuji, deputy director of Ningbo Bureau of Culture, Radio Television and Tourism.

Ningbo lures visitors with cultural heritage items
Ti Gong

Exhibits with old craft are on display.

Ningbo lures visitors with cultural heritage items
Ti Gong

The exhibition attracts many visitors.

Info:

Date: 10am-5pm, through February 25

Venue: Zilinfang Art Museum 紫林坊艺术馆

Address: 11 Zhijiang Rd M., Jing'an District 上海市静安区芷江中路11号

Admission: Free



Ningbo lures visitors with cultural heritage items
Ti Gong

Local delicacies are part of the offerings for visitors.

Ningbo lures visitors with cultural heritage items
Ti Gong

A resident takes photo.

Ningbo lures visitors with cultural heritage items
Ti Gong

Local ornament are on display.

