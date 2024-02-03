﻿
Lantern fair lights up garden's New Year celebrations

A dazzling lantern fair opened an array of folk cultural activities celebrating the Year of the Dragon at Shanghai Guyi Garden on Friday night.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A lantern tour

A dazzling lantern fair opened an array of folk cultural activities celebrating the Year of the Dragon at Shanghai Guyi Garden on Friday night.

Colorful lantern landscapes based on China's 12 flower goddesses illuminated the Jiangnan-style garden, with some 500 years of history and nearly 1,000 red lanterns creating a festive cheer.

Visitors are invited to experience traditional Chinese cultural activities such as riddle guessing, paper-cuts, and touhu (arrow throwing), and taste xiaolongbao, or steamed mini-buns filled with pork, a delicacy Jiading is famous for.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A traditional Chinese music performance

During the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, lion and dragon dances, shadow plays, and Jiangnan sizhu (traditional string and wind music) performance will be staged.

A guofeng (China chic)-style bazaar featuring various snacks such as tanghulu (sugar coated haws on a stick) and children's games will further enrich people's touring experience.

Visitors can also try dough modelling and make rabbit lanterns.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors can try their hand at arrow throwing.

If you go:

Date: through February 17, 6am-7pm; February 24-25, 6am-9pm

Venue: Shanghai Guyi Garden 上海古漪园

Address: 218 Huyi Highway, Jiading District 上海市嘉定区沪宜公路218号

Admission: 12 yuan

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The lanterns create a magical and romantic atmosphere.

Source: SHINE
