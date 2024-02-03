Lantern fair lights up garden's New Year celebrations

A dazzling lantern fair opened an array of folk cultural activities celebrating the Year of the Dragon at Shanghai Guyi Garden on Friday night.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Colorful lantern landscapes based on China's 12 flower goddesses illuminated the Jiangnan-style garden, with some 500 years of history and nearly 1,000 red lanterns creating a festive cheer.

Visitors are invited to experience traditional Chinese cultural activities such as riddle guessing, paper-cuts, and touhu (arrow throwing), and taste xiaolongbao, or steamed mini-buns filled with pork, a delicacy Jiading is famous for.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

During the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, lion and dragon dances, shadow plays, and Jiangnan sizhu (traditional string and wind music) performance will be staged.

A guofeng (China chic)-style bazaar featuring various snacks such as tanghulu (sugar coated haws on a stick) and children's games will further enrich people's touring experience.

Visitors can also try dough modelling and make rabbit lanterns.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

If you go:

Date: through February 17, 6am-7pm; February 24-25, 6am-9pm

Venue: Shanghai Guyi Garden 上海古漪园

Address: 218 Huyi Highway, Jiading District 上海市嘉定区沪宜公路218号

Admission: 12 yuan