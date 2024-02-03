Join Arina in exploring the largest exhibition of ancient Shu relics outside of Sichuan at Shanghai Museum East

"Stars Over China" showcases 363 historical and cultural relics related to the Sanxingdui and Jinsha cultures. One of the highlights is the renowned gold mask.

The East Pavilion of the Shanghai Museum in Pudong opened its doors on February 2.

The museum's opening exhibition, titled "Stars Over China", showcases 363 historical and cultural relics related to the Sanxingdui and Jinsha cultures of the ancient Shu Kingdom (3100 to 316 BC) in today's Sichuan Province. One of the highlights of the exhibition is the renowned gold mask discovered in the latter half of the 20th century. This exhibition about ancient Shu is the largest of its kind outside of Sichuan.

Join Arina on an exploration of this captivating exhibition, which is available for viewing until May 20th, 2024.





