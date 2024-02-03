Feature / Art & Culture

Join Arina in exploring the largest exhibition of ancient Shu relics outside of Sichuan at Shanghai Museum East

Arina Yakupova
Hu Jun
Yan Jingyang
Arina Yakupova Hu Jun Yan Jingyang
  11:38 UTC+8, 2024-02-04       0
"Stars Over China" showcases 363 historical and cultural relics related to the Sanxingdui and Jinsha cultures. One of the highlights is the renowned gold mask.
Arina Yakupova
Hu Jun
Yan Jingyang
Arina Yakupova Hu Jun Yan Jingyang
  11:38 UTC+8, 2024-02-04       0

Shot by Hu Jun, Yan Jingyang. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

The East Pavilion of the Shanghai Museum in Pudong opened its doors on February 2.

The museum's opening exhibition, titled "Stars Over China", showcases 363 historical and cultural relics related to the Sanxingdui and Jinsha cultures of the ancient Shu Kingdom (3100 to 316 BC) in today's Sichuan Province. One of the highlights of the exhibition is the renowned gold mask discovered in the latter half of the 20th century. This exhibition about ancient Shu is the largest of its kind outside of Sichuan.

Join Arina on an exploration of this captivating exhibition, which is available for viewing until May 20th, 2024.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Pudong
Shanghai Museum
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     