'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 48: 安排 (An Pai)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Joël Wilfred, a Cameroonian student in Shanghai, learnt the Chinse word "安排" a few years ago. It immediately caught his attention and soon became his favorite Chinese word. He always uses the word to remind himself to organize his own life so as to achieve his goal.

