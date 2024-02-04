Young artists help celebrate Lunar New Year

How is the Chinese Lunar New Year looking in the eyes of children? Fifty young painters have told all with their paint brushes.

Ti Gong

3 Photos | View Slide Show › Paintings on display Ti Gong

Paintings on display Ti Gong

A glimpse into the exhibition Ti Gong

How is the Chinese Lunar New Year looking in the eyes of children? Fifty young painters have told all with their paint brushes.

From setting off firecrackers to nianyefan, or a Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve feast, an exhibition featuring the works of 50 children that reflect a strong festive atmosphere opened in Huangpu District on Sunday.

The exhibition comprises calligraphy works, traditional Chinese paintings, oil paintings and creative paintings from children, conveying best wishes for the most important festival of Chinese people.

More than 10 children wrote the character 福 (fu), symbolizing blessings and good fortune, for the New Year, and chunlian (春联, Spring Festival couplets) at the scene, and delivered them to elderly citizens at communities.

Ti Gong

The eighth Moyun Teenagers International Ink Art Competition as part of the Zhujiajiao International Art Season hosted by Zhujiajiao Town government was launched at the same time.

This year, with the theme of "From Suzhou Creek to Seine River," it will seek painting and calligraphy works from children aged between four and 16 years old globally.

It encourages participants to depict the magnificent chapters of Shanghai and Paris via the means of art and inject new vitality into Sino-French cultural exchange through the dialogue of the two rivers and two cities.

In July, a culture and art week of the competition will be held in France, featuring an art exhibition, language exchange and learning day of Chinese and French teenagers and French castle culture experience to boost cultural exchanges.

The award ceremony will take place in France.

Ti Gong

Info:

Date: 10:30am-4:30pm, through February 23 (closed on February 9 and 10)

Address: 30F, 136 Hubei Road, Huangpu District 上海市黄浦区湖北路136号30楼



Admission: Free