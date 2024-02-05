Shanghai Zoo welcomes Year of the Dragon with fun activities

The Chinese dragon only exists in legends as a combination of animals, but is an auspicious symbol of power, and a totem of the Chinese nation.

Hu Min / SHINE

The Shanghai Zoo in Changning District has prepared fun visits to explore the secrets and legends of dragon to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

As a divine beast, the Chinese dragon only exists in legends as a creature composed of features from a number of animals, such as deer antlers, a camel head, rabbit eyes, a snake neck, and fish scales. It is an auspicious symbol of power, and a totem of the Chinese nation.

Hu Min / SHINE

At the zoo, visitors can meet animals with nicknames that relate to dragons such as Komodo dragon, Chinese alligator and various lizards.

Based on legends, lizards are deemed to be the origin of dragons, said He Weiguang, a staff member of the zoo.

An exhibition of the Chinese zodiac also opened at the zoo at the same time on Monday, educating zoogoers on the folk customs and the culture of Spring Festival.

Lectures on dragon-related animals and folk cultural activities will be held as well.

Hu Min / SHINE

Info:

Date: 8am - 4:30pm, through February 17

Venue: Shanghai Zoo 上海动物园



Address: 2381 Hongqiao Road, Changning District 上海市长宁区虹桥路2381号



Admission: 40 yuan (US$5.56)

