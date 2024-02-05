Feature / Art & Culture

Shanghai Zoo welcomes Year of the Dragon with fun activities

The Chinese dragon only exists in legends as a combination of animals, but is an auspicious symbol of power, and a totem of the Chinese nation.
The Shanghai Zoo in Changning District has prepared fun visits to explore the secrets and legends of dragon to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

As a divine beast, the Chinese dragon only exists in legends as a creature composed of features from a number of animals, such as deer antlers, a camel head, rabbit eyes, a snake neck, and fish scales. It is an auspicious symbol of power, and a totem of the Chinese nation.

A girl writes the Chinese character fu, for fortune or good luck, and the character for dragon.

At the zoo, visitors can meet animals with nicknames that relate to dragons such as Komodo dragon, Chinese alligator and various lizards.

Based on legends, lizards are deemed to be the origin of dragons, said He Weiguang, a staff member of the zoo.

An exhibition of the Chinese zodiac also opened at the zoo at the same time on Monday, educating zoogoers on the folk customs and the culture of Spring Festival.

Lectures on dragon-related animals and folk cultural activities will be held as well.

Info:

Date: 8am - 4:30pm, through February 17

Venue: Shanghai Zoo 上海动物园

Address: 2381 Hongqiao Road, Changning District 上海市长宁区虹桥路2381号

Admission: 40 yuan (US$5.56)

