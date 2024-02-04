Dramatic 'splashed ink' paintings evoke Year of Dragon

An exhibition centered around the theme of "Dragon Goes World" aims to evoke the dragon spirit hidden deep in all hearts in the Year of the Dragon.

Renowned artist Qi Xinghua is presenting the solo exhibition at the innovative community EKA·TIANWU.

Qi is a director of the Chinese Mural Painting Society, four-time Guinness World Records creator, founder of the Chinese Street Art Festival, and promoter of Chinese cultural totems.

The exhibition began with a live art creation, which can be viewed online, from January 21 to 24. This immersive art experience has garnered great attention and acclaim from art enthusiasts. The art works will be displayed through February 29.

"An artist has an identity, but also a responsibility to bring Chinese culture to the world and to those who may not be very familiar with China," Qi said.



"My creations not only bring an immersive experience where Chinese culture and real-life scenes intersect for street art enthusiasts, but also weave a deep bond and evoke deep nostalgia for the ancient Chinese nation for foreign enthusiasts who love Chinese culture."

Qi's unique splashed-ink style and its grandeur provide a strong visual impact at first glance.

The exhibition features 10 wall-mounted paintings, all displayed in the seven old factory buildings of EKA·TIANWU, and is open to the public for free.

The main wall mural of the exhibition, titled "Dragon Goes World," portrays two nimble nine-clawed dragons facing each other as they travel through swirling auspicious clouds, embodying the best wishes of the Year of the Dragon.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through February 29



Venue: EKA·TIANWU

Address: 535 Jinqiao Road | 金桥路535号



Admission: Free