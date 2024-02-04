Feature / Art & Culture

Dramatic 'splashed ink' paintings evoke Year of Dragon

Li Fei
Li Fei
  16:42 UTC+8, 2024-02-04       0
An exhibition centered around the theme of "Dragon Goes World" aims to evoke the dragon spirit hidden deep in all hearts in the Year of the Dragon.
Li Fei
Li Fei
  16:42 UTC+8, 2024-02-04       0
Dramatic 'splashed ink' paintings evoke Year of Dragon

The exhibition's theme "Dragon Goes World" celebrates the Year of the Dragon.

An exhibition centered around the theme of "Dragon Goes World" aims to evoke the dragon spirit hidden deep in all hearts in the Year of the Dragon.

Renowned artist Qi Xinghua is presenting the solo exhibition at the innovative community EKA·TIANWU.

Qi is a director of the Chinese Mural Painting Society, four-time Guinness World Records creator, founder of the Chinese Street Art Festival, and promoter of Chinese cultural totems.

The exhibition began with a live art creation, which can be viewed online, from January 21 to 24. This immersive art experience has garnered great attention and acclaim from art enthusiasts. The art works will be displayed through February 29.

Dramatic 'splashed ink' paintings evoke Year of Dragon

Qi Xinghua creates at the site.

"An artist has an identity, but also a responsibility to bring Chinese culture to the world and to those who may not be very familiar with China," Qi said.

"My creations not only bring an immersive experience where Chinese culture and real-life scenes intersect for street art enthusiasts, but also weave a deep bond and evoke deep nostalgia for the ancient Chinese nation for foreign enthusiasts who love Chinese culture."

Qi's unique splashed-ink style and its grandeur provide a strong visual impact at first glance.

The exhibition features 10 wall-mounted paintings, all displayed in the seven old factory buildings of EKA·TIANWU, and is open to the public for free.

The main wall mural of the exhibition, titled "Dragon Goes World," portrays two nimble nine-clawed dragons facing each other as they travel through swirling auspicious clouds, embodying the best wishes of the Year of the Dragon.

Dramatic 'splashed ink' paintings evoke Year of Dragon

Exhibition info:

Date: Through February 29

Venue: EKA·TIANWU

Address: 535 Jinqiao Road | 金桥路535号

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     