Strong Spring Festival flavor on old streets of Fengxian

  17:51 UTC+8, 2024-02-05
Locals and visitors are invited to explore Spring Festival flavors along the district's Qingxi Old Street and the Nanqiaotang Historical Conservation Zone.
  17:51 UTC+8, 2024-02-05       0
Ti Gong

Visitors can enjoy Chinese Lunar New Year on the old streets of Fengxian.

In Fengxian District, there are a number of typical Jiangnan ( lower parts of the Yangtze River) -style residences and cobblestone alleyways that should easily strike achord of nostalgia and childhood memories of Spring Festival celebrations, offering a unique experience for visitors.

The district's cultural and tourism authorities has released a Spring Festival activity calendar, inviting locals and visitors to explore Spring Festival flavors along the district's Qingxi Old Street and the Nanqiaotang Historical Conservation Zone.

Ti Gong

Yanzi Academy will hold pop-up performances.

Lanterns will illuminate these sites, bearing silent witness to history during the upcoming Spring Festival, and folk cultural activities such as rolling lanterns and riddle guessing will inject new vitality into them.

Across the district, 47 activities will comprise a cultural feast for visitors during the holiday with intangible cultural heritage and folk customs activities such as dalianxiang, a folk dance popular on the outskirts of Shanghai; and Zhuanghang xiaoqinglong dragon dances.

Pop-up performances will be held at several venues including Yanzi Academy, once the teaching place of Yanzi, a pupil of Confucius more than 2,500 years ago, at the Longhu commercial area, and on the Qingxi Ancient Street, while a plum flower exhibition will open at Shanghai Haiwan National Forest Park on February 10.

Ti Gong

Haiwan National Forest Park will host a plum flower exhibition.

The district's cultural and tourism authorities have also released two routes with an artistic approach, inviting the public to experience its unique Spring Festival flavor with an array of activities such as a temple fair, shadow plays, magic shows, and Peking Opera performances.

Route 1: Yanzi Academy (言子书院) - Fengxian Museum (奉贤博物馆) - Longfor Fengxian Paradise Walk (龙湖奉贤天街) - The Nine Trees Future Art Center (九棵树未来艺术中心)

Route 2: Shen's Garden (沈家花园) - Zhuanghang Old Street (庄行老街) - Qingxi Old Street (青溪老街) - Haiwan National Forest Park (海湾国家森林公园)

Ti Gong

Fengxian has prepared an array of activities.

Ti Gong

The district has been spruced up.

