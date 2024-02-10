Feature / Art & Culture

An exploration of surrealism from dreams to reality

Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  20:25 UTC+8, 2024-02-10       0
Master pieces of the movement founded in Paris in the 1920s from the National Galleries of Scotland collection go on display at the Pudong Museum of Art.
Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  20:25 UTC+8, 2024-02-10       0

The Pudong Museum of Art is hosting the exhibition "Fantastic Visions: 100 Years of Surrealism from the National Galleries of Scotland," from February 2 to August 31.

Surrealism was officially founded in Paris in the 1920s by the poet André Breton. Influenced by Sigmund Freud's theories of the unconscious mind, Breton and fellow surrealists sought to channel the power of dreams and the irrational to create art that transcended reality. They aimed to liberate the creative process from the constraints of logic and reason, embracing spontaneity and intuition instead. Some of the most prominent figures in surrealism include Salvador Dalí, René Magritte, Max Ernst, and Joan Miró.

Shot by Arina Yakupova, Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Salvador Dalí – Lobster Telephone, 1938.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Max Ernst – Mer et soleil (Sea and Sun),1925.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Joan Miró – Tête de Paysan Catalan (Head of a Catalan Peasant), 1925.

Salvador Dalí, one of the most iconic figures of the surrealist movement, used his art as a raw confession, revealing his fears, desires, and personal complexities in unconventional ways. Dali delved into the uncharted territories of his subconscious, creating intricate dreamscapes that mirrored his inner turmoil. His declaration, "Surrealism is me!," firmly established him as the epitome of surrealist expression. Central to surrealism was the idea of using one's inner life as inspiration for artistic creation. Dali, with his paranoid-critical method, mined his subconscious for fragments of childhood memories and psychological trauma to construct his enigmatic works. Each painting served as a window into the labyrinthine corridors of his mind, inviting viewers to question their perceptions of reality.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Salvador Dalí – Tête Raphaëlesque éclatée (Exploding Raphaelesque Head), 1951.



Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Salvador Dalí – Untitled (Composition with Figures and Boat), 1938.

René Magritte, another prominent figure in surrealism, captivated audiences with his minimalist approach and intellectual depth. His paintings, devoid of elaborate visual imagery, relied on words to convey meaning as effectively as brushstrokes. For Magritte, art was a vehicle for philosophical inquiry and intellectual discourse. In Magritte's world, reality took on a surreal quality, with mirrors ceasing to reflect and light obscuring rather than illuminating. His meticulous attention to detail and symbolic imagery challenged viewers to question the nature of existence and perception.

Surrealism ultimately emerged as a testament to the power of the human imagination, transcending reality to explore the depths of the subconscious. Whether through Dali's fevered dreams or Magritte's intellectual musings, surrealism continues to captivate and intrigue audiences, inviting them on a journey into the surreal.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

René Magritte – Le Miroir magique (The Magic Mirror), 1929 ( left), Le Temps Menaçant (Threatening Weather),1929 (right).

