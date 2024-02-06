Feature / Art & Culture

Classic Chinese Opera Series returns to Shanghai next month

Ma Yue
Shanghai Oriental Art Center's annual Classic Chinese Opera Series will present nine traditional opera productions, covering a variety of styles.
Nine traditional opera productions will be presented during the Shanghai Oriental Art Center's annual Classic Chinese Opera Series, to be held from March 15 to April 19.

The performances cover operas in Peking, Kunqu, Yueju, Huju, and Huaiju styles, involving a handful of veteran artists.

In its 14th edition, the annual series will open with the Huaiju Opera "Golden Dragon and Mayfly" on March 15, starring China's first-class Huaiju actor Chen Jiyun.

Ti Gong

The traditional opera series opens with Huaiju Opera "Golden Dragon and Mayfly."

The Shanghai Yueju Opera House will present two classic works – "Romance of the Western Bower" and "The Butterfly Lovers" on March 23 and 24, respectively.

On March 31, Shanghai burlesque actor Shu Yue will lead a group of Shanghai Huju Opera Theater actors to perform classic Huju excerpts. The performance will open with a special "Huju rap" show.

The Shanghai Peking Opera Company's three performances have been scheduled on April 12 through 14. Famed Peking Opera master Wang Peiyu will join with the China National Peking Opera Company's veteran actor Wang Yue for a performance inspired by the Chinese classic of "Romance of the Three Kingdoms" on April 14.

Ti Gong

Famed Peking Opera master Wang Peiyu will perform on April 14.

It has been a tradition for the series to introduce a new opera species for audiences every year. The new species for 2024 is Quju Opera, a national intangible cultural heritage originated from central China's Henan Province.

On April 16 and 17, Quju Opera "Lu Town" will be staged at Shanghai Oriental Art Center for the first time. The production is in memory of renowned Chinese writer Lu Xun, borrowing characters and scenes from some of Lu's signature works.

Since its inauguration in 2008, the Art Center's Chinese Opera Series aims at introducing quality traditional opera works to the public, providing a platform for both precocious young performers and celebrated artists.

Ti Gong

The Quju Opera "Lu Town" is in memory of renowned Chinese writer Lu Xun.

Info:

Date: March 15 to April 19

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd, the Pudong New Area 丁香路425号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
