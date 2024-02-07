'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 49: 龙腾虎跃(Long Teng Hu Yue)

Alex, who is from the USA, thinks this idiom best describes the atmosphere of the coming Chinese New Year.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Today's idiom is frequently used to describe anything magnificent, robust, and full of energy. It conjures up images of enormous strength, power, and energy, as if dragons and tigers were fighting one other in a ferocious conflict. Alex, who is from the USA, thinks it best describes the atmosphere of the coming Chinese New Year.

