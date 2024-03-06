Artists highlight interplay of form and formlessness

Eight Chinese artists use their art to express the "self" and its relationship with the universe and offer viewers a unique way to experience and interpret the world through art.

Space and Gallery Association Shanghai is presenting "Forms from Formlessness" – a group exhibition that brings together eight Chinese contemporary artists: Li Fan, Zhang Ping, Bai Hongwei, Gu Zhenhua, Ji Wenyu, Zhu Weibing, Zhao Peisheng, and Zhang Haijun.

The term "Forms from Formlessness" from a Buddhist verse means understanding the impermanence and illusion of the universe. It contrasts external appearances ("form") with inner essence ("formlessness"), showing how our perception of the world is both limited and enriched by this interplay.

The artists explore this concept, using their art to express the "self" and its relationship with the universe, blending reality and illusion, not only to shape their personal identity but also to offer viewers a unique way to experience and interpret the world through art.

In the thought-provoking series "I think, therefore I am," artist Li presents a collection of engraved wooden panels that offer a stark commentary on the shared human experience distilled from images gathered from social media. Stripping away individuality, Li captures the universality of despair, confusion, pain, gloom, fear, and the contemplation of mortality. Each panel is a window into the collective psyche, portraying raw emotions that are often hidden beneath the surface of our online personas.

Ji and Zhu, as a creative duo, are fascinated with fabric – a material deeply rooted in Chinese tradition and daily life – leading to their creation of whimsical and imaginative art installations. Their work is marked by a distinctive humor and an ability to transform ordinary experiences into engaging, humorous art, often laden with irony, absurdity, and a hint of critique.

One of their installations in the exhibition, "Heaven's Flowers," invites viewers into a paradisiacal realm brimming with blossoms – a visual representation of flowers in full bloom.

Small figures navigate a precarious rope bridge, suspended amid a cascade of vibrant fabric flowers. The lush floral setting suggests a paradise, where the flora bloom in an eternal spring, undisturbed and idyllic. Yet, the delicate position of the figures on the rope probably introduces an element of tension, a reminder of the fine line between joy and risk, happiness and potential downfall.

The painting "Azi on the Sofa" on display is steeped in themes of time and life – a signature motif in Zhang's body of work. The subject is an old, weathered sofa, belonging to the artist's household, that has been intentionally distressed to exhibit a mottled, time-worn appearance. Contrasting this symbol of decay is the figure of a young girl, the artist's niece, captured at the tender age of 9. She lies atop the couch, embodying the stark contrast between the aged furniture and the fresh promise of new life.

Her posture, relaxed and serene, as she gazes outwards, suggests a budding strength and the potential for growth. This contrast, between the dilapidation of the old and the vibrancy of youth, speaks volumes about the cycles of life.

Date: Through March 20

Venue: Space & Gallery Association (SGA) Shanghai

Address: 3/F, 3 Zhongshan Rd E1

中山东一路3号3楼