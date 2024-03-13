Feature / Art & Culture

New musical theater competition for Chinese youngsters

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:19 UTC+8, 2024-03-13       0
The inaugural "Sparkle in Oriental" International Youth Musical Theater Competition provides a communication platform for young musical lovers.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:19 UTC+8, 2024-03-13       0

Young musical lovers across China are being given a platform to exchange skills and learn from professional instructors with the launch of the inaugural "Sparkle in Oriental" International Youth Musical Theater Competition.

Organized by the Shanghai Oriental Art Center and the Oriental Aesthetic Education Alliance, the new national competition is sending invitation to musical lovers and performers, especially those under the age of 18, to take part in competitions either as individuals or in groups.

New musical theater competition for Chinese youngsters

The poster for the competition

After online and offline selections from March to May, the finalists will exchange skills from August 12 to 15 at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center and Poly Shanghai City Theater.

The jury is composed of experts in music and theater, including Britain's National Youth Music Theater director Chris Cuming, and Shanghai-based choreographer and director Elisa Montalvo.

Professional directors and actors, like director Zhou Xiaoqian, producer Ding Meiting and musical actor Liu Lingfei, have been invited to become instructors at the competition.

New musical theater competition for Chinese youngsters
Ti Gong

The individual competition is open to those over 6 years old, and group competition to those aged between 6 and 18.

During the finals, music and art conservatory teachers and professors will give vocal and stage advice to competitors.

Apart from prize money of up to 3,000 yuan (US$417) for individual and 5,000 yuan for group winners, the competitor with the most potential will be selected by the jury to travel to Britain and learn more about musicals.

Those interested can scan the QR codes below for registration before May 12. Participants are required to pick a musical song, record their singing video of the song and send it to OIMTC@188.com for the preliminary round of selection.

New musical theater competition for Chinese youngsters

The Oriental Aesthetic Education Alliance was initiated by the Art Center last year, bringing together education experts, teachers and some 40 artistic organizations.

The alliance members organize artistic performance showcases regularly and offer artistic lessons in schools and communities. The Youth Musical Theater Competition is the alliance's latest and largest project since its establishment.

New musical theater competition for Chinese youngsters

The jury and instructors

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Oriental Art Center
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     