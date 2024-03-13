New musical theater competition for Chinese youngsters

The inaugural "Sparkle in Oriental" International Youth Musical Theater Competition provides a communication platform for young musical lovers.

Young musical lovers across China are being given a platform to exchange skills and learn from professional instructors with the launch of the inaugural "Sparkle in Oriental" International Youth Musical Theater Competition.

Organized by the Shanghai Oriental Art Center and the Oriental Aesthetic Education Alliance, the new national competition is sending invitation to musical lovers and performers, especially those under the age of 18, to take part in competitions either as individuals or in groups.

After online and offline selections from March to May, the finalists will exchange skills from August 12 to 15 at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center and Poly Shanghai City Theater.

The jury is composed of experts in music and theater, including Britain's National Youth Music Theater director Chris Cuming, and Shanghai-based choreographer and director Elisa Montalvo.

Professional directors and actors, like director Zhou Xiaoqian, producer Ding Meiting and musical actor Liu Lingfei, have been invited to become instructors at the competition.

Ti Gong

During the finals, music and art conservatory teachers and professors will give vocal and stage advice to competitors.

Apart from prize money of up to 3,000 yuan (US$417) for individual and 5,000 yuan for group winners, the competitor with the most potential will be selected by the jury to travel to Britain and learn more about musicals.

Those interested can scan the QR codes below for registration before May 12. Participants are required to pick a musical song, record their singing video of the song and send it to OIMTC@188.com for the preliminary round of selection.

The Oriental Aesthetic Education Alliance was initiated by the Art Center last year, bringing together education experts, teachers and some 40 artistic organizations.

The alliance members organize artistic performance showcases regularly and offer artistic lessons in schools and communities. The Youth Musical Theater Competition is the alliance's latest and largest project since its establishment.