Feature / Art & Culture

Spring auctions preview includes important artworks by renowned artists

  19:12 UTC+8, 2024-03-07       0
A preview of Poly Auction Hong Kong Spring Auctions 2024 includes a variety of Chinese antiques, contemporary art, traditional ink-wash painting, calligraphy, jewelry, and watches.
"Red Pumpkin" by Yayoi Kusama.

"Welcoming Pine" by Huang Yuxing.

A preview of Poly Auction Hong Kong Spring Auctions 2024 will be held at The St Regis Shanghai Jing'an this Friday and Saturday.

A variety of Chinese antiques, contemporary art, traditional ink-wash painting, calligraphy, jewelry, and watches will be on display. A highlight is the contemporary art section which includes important artworks by renowned artists from both home and abroad. For example, "Red Pumpkin" is an early work created by Yayoi Kusama, the world-famous Japanese artist. This work features the artist's classic pumpkin, polka dots, nets, and other creative elements in a dynamic shape with great visual tension.

Another impressive work is "Forest 2" by Zhang Enli, one of the big names in China's contemporary art community. The tree trunks under Zhang's brushstrokes represent human limbs with vitality. While the intertwined state represents the interrelationships of people in urban society.

Spring Auctions 2024 at Poly Auction Hong Kong also brings together the works of artists born after 1970. "Welcoming Pine" by Huang Yuxing features neon colors with different thicknesses that are overlapped and intertwined, reminiscent of the splendor often seen in Chinese landscapes. "Killer Whale" by Ouyang Chun depicts the illusory world of a child's mind. Ouyang uses horizontal strokes to correlate the subject with the background with wild brushstrokes, conjuring up a dynamic and strong backdrop hue.

"Scholar In Mountains" by Zhang Daqian.

Another highlight is a series of Chinese ink-wash paintings and calligraphy. A cluster of works created by heavyweight names will go under the hammer, including "Boating in Autumn" by Fu Baoshi (1904-1965) and "Scholar In Mountains" by Zhang Daqian (1899-1983).

Zhang pioneered Chinese splash-color painting around the middle of the 19th century. He used techniques that mixed traditional Chinese painting with modern Western elements. These techniques show a balance between modernity and tradition, abstraction and realism.

Date: 11am-6pm, March 8, 9

Venue: 3/F, The St Regis Shanghai Jing'an

Address: 1008 Beijing Rd W.

