'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 52: 画蛇添足 (Hua She Tian Zu)

Hualong, with a mix of Chinese and French heritage, spends a month or two in China every summer, making him a big fan of Chinese culture. Let's hear how he'd introduce this idiom.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Hualong, with a mix of Chinese and French heritage, spends a month or two in China every summer, making him a big fan of Chinese culture. Fluent in both English and French, he's also diving into learning Chinese. Let's hear how he'd introduce the idiom 画蛇添足, which literally means to draw a snake and add feet.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.