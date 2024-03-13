German artist offers unique approach to art

"Baroque Pearls" exhibition at Bluerider ART Shanghai marks the Chinese debut of Willi Siber, with his latest masterpieces on display before an Asian audience for the first time.

Bluerider ART Shanghai has unveiled its "Baroque Pearls" exhibition that marks the Chinese debut of Willi Siber, a master of contemporary art from Germany whose career spans four decades. This collection not only introduces Siber's latest masterpieces to an Asian audience for the first time but also celebrates the transformative power of art.

Born in the post-war tranquility of 1949 Germany, Siber is known for his abstract installations, with work drawing heavily from the lush landscapes of his homeland and the rich Baroque traditions of southern Germany. His approach to art is unique — instead of depicting the world around us, Siber distills emotions and natural beauty into abstract forms that don't demand a story to be felt or understood.

Siber's artistic journey reflects a profound exploration of material, shape, color, and light. Inspired by the abstract pioneers like Kandinsky and Mondrian, he sought to unravel the emotional resonance behind geometric simplicity. His art challenges people’s everyday perceptions, blending familiar sensations of sight and touch into a language of forms that's both intriguing and bewildering.

Transitioning from painting to more tangible expressions, Siber's intrigue with sculpture and three-dimensional installations blossomed after inheriting his family's timber mill, making wood his signature medium. His philosophy, "My creativity stems from change," shines through in his work. Wood, in Siber's hands, loses its stiffness, adopting fluid, rhythmic forms that surprise and delight. His workshop is a laboratory of sorts, where he experiments with an array of materials from wood to steel and beyond, pushing boundaries and exploring the endless possibilities of art.

"Baroque Pearls" presents an exclusive selection of Siber's works, including wall installations and sculptures, many of which are being introduced to Asia for the first time.

Among these is a nearly four-meter-long triptych, "Tafelobjekt," showcasing smooth surfaces and organic curves in fiberboard that play with light and shadow, evoking the sensation of air in motion. Other new pieces in this series feature matte black and white powder paint, offering a pearl-like texture that tempts the tactile senses over visual representation.

His renowned steel sculpture series "Stehende" and wall installations "Wood wall object" are distinguished by their lavish hues, derived from the Baroque period, which cloak the sculptures in an aura of elegance and grandeur. The vibrant, glossy enamel applied to each piece infuses them with a sense of vivacity and movement, transforming these static objects into dynamic entities that seem to dance in the light.

Another captivating steel piece "Bodenobjekt," where the interlacing curved lines weave into each other, mimics the smooth and luminous sphere. This sculpture embodies a gentle, romantic sheen with fluidity, completely transforming the typically rigid and cold nature of steel.

Date: Through May 26

Address: 133 Sichuan Rd M. 四川中路133号