﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Chamber music festival a dream come true

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  16:32 UTC+8, 2024-04-16       0
The inaugural Z+ Festival, an international chamber music festival, opened over the weekend at the Shanghai Symphony Hall.
﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  16:32 UTC+8, 2024-04-16       0
Chamber music festival a dream come true
Ti Gong

Famed musicians from around the world opened the first edition of Z+Festival at Shanghai Symphony Hall on April 12.

The inaugural Z+ Festival, an international chamber music festival, opened over the weekend at the Shanghai Symphony Hall.

The 10-day festival, initiated by pianist Zee Zee, includes eight concerts featuring musicians from all around the world including Clara-Jumi Kang, Ning Feng, Zhang Haochen, and Diotima Quartet, among others.

"I got very interested in chamber music when I was studying in the US over 10 years ago," Zee Zee, founder and artistic director of the festival, explained.

"I really enjoyed all the times when musician friends played music spontaneously, after dinner, like a music salon.

"I have wanted to put that salon on stage for quite a few years, and it's a dream to invite friends whose performances I really enjoy and play the pieces I really love. This festival is basically that dream of mine coming true."

Chamber music festival a dream come true
Ti Gong

The ten-day festival includes eight concerts of various styles and genres.

The opening concert, held on April 12, is an indicator of the festival's star-studded performances and wide range of styles.

The opening program not only has eight musicians for Mendelssohn's Octet for Strings in E-flat major, but also includes the China premiere of Kapustin's Concerto for Violin, Piano and String Orchestra.

Renowned for blending jazz and classic music, contemporary composer Kapustin isn't performed often for Chinese audiences.

It is also the first time that violinist Ning Feng and pianist Zhang Haochen have collaborated on a piece they know little about. It was strongly recommended by Zee Zee.

"I was a little hesitant when Zee Zee first recommended this contemporary piece," Zhang recalled.

"It's more difficult to judge contemporary works that I haven't heard or practiced, even from a great composer like Kapustin.

"I was totally impressed after hearing the piece, and it became an easy sell. It intrigued me also because I want to have more opportunities to play jazz-relevant pieces, which is rare for me. It is more fun."

Chamber music festival a dream come true
Ti Gong

Violinist Ning Feng and pianist Zhang Haochen perform the China premiere of Kapustin's Concerto for Violin, Piano and String Orchestra.

The festival's program includes quite a few classics from Brahms, Dvorak, and Schumann, as well as more contemporary works like "Silent Songs" by Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov, which will have its China premiere sung by bass-baritone Shen Yang.

The songs were composed in the 1970s, and the lyrics are contemplative poems by writers that the composer admired ranging from Russian poets Pushkin, Mandelstam, Yesenin and Baratynsky to English writers Keats and Shelley in Russian translation.

"I take a deep bow to poetry, waiting for poetry itself to sing," Shen said of his choice of the program.

As a soloist, Zuo was able to look from the other side when putting the festival together, and is grateful for the support that comes from Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

"I know how challenging it is to organize a festival like this from my own role, so it's very courageous and also creative for Zee Zee to have done so," said Zhou Ping, head of the symphony orchestra.

"We have also tried to provide more of a stage for chamber music here, and definitely hope to build a better environment, gather more fans, and invite more international chamber musicians to Shanghai via our chamber music series and new opportunities like Z+ Festival.

"I hope this festival continues and will become an annual must-go for chamber music fans."

Chamber music festival a dream come true
Ti Gong

Gabriel Faure.

Chamber music festival a dream come true
Ti Gong

Hidden Gems.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     