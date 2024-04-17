﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Emotional bond with an ancient river spans time

Cen Tianxu
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-04-18       0
The bond between Suzhou Creek and the locals runs deep and is multifaceted, reflecting the passage of time.
The emotional connection that Shanghai locals have with Suzhou Creek is undeniably intricate and diverse. For the older generation, it symbolizes a trusted companion, carrying the imprints of time and the essence of everyday life. Despite its tumultuous past and environmental challenges, the bond shared with the creek remains unbreakable.

Conversely, the younger generation of Shanghai residents views Suzhou Creek as a dynamic canvas where history seamlessly merges with realities. The historic red brick walls of yesteryear coexist with trendy, Instagrammable spots, forming a captivating mosaic of urban living.

In fact, each individual can find their unique narrative along the banks of Suzhou Creek, intertwining personal stories with collective memories of the past, present and future.

Wang Rongjiang

The Shanghai River Regatta on Suzhou Creek has evolved into the city’s signature landscape sports event.

CFP

Suzhou Creek offers fantastic vantage points for capturing wedding photos with the city’s iconic landmarks in the background.

Lu Jie

A file photo captures a family enjoying a meal atop the buildings in the riverside residential area, now replaced by the Brilliant City compound.

Suzhou Creek
