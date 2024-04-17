Cultural activities in Qingpu promote arts education

Once lost and mysterious technique from Turkey revived in the district with the opening of a heavyweight exhibition recently as part of 2024 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival.

Ti Gong

A slew of cultural activities are being staged in Qingpu District to promote artistic education among the public, offering a soothing delight for the eyes and ears.

A classic opera vocal concert, as a highlight of the district's serial activities of the 2024 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival, was held at the Qingpu District Culture Center on Tuesday night, with classic opera selections from "The Marriage of Figaro" and "The Magic Flute" performed.

With an East-meets-West approach, it aimed to help the public get close to art near their homes, officials with the Qingpu District Culture and Tourism Bureau said.

A once lost and mysterious technique from Turkey is being revived in the district with the opening of a heavyweight exhibition recently.

"Traveling Clouds, Drawing Paper – Turkish Ebru Art Exhibition" raised its curtain at Qingpu Museum and will run through May 12.

With 10 classic and exquisite ebru works by Turkish artists on display, it takes audience on a journey through time and distance to savor the unique charm of the technique added to the World Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2014.

Ti Gong

During the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), a technique known as "liushajian," literally translated as "flowing sand paper," originated in China. It passed into Iran and Turkey via the ancient Silk Road in the 14th Century, developed as a local art genre and was named Ebru in Turkey in the 17th Century.

As a cultural and art gem of Turkey, it opens a window from which to admire Turkish culture, the organizer said.

The beautiful melody of Jiangnan (the region south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) sizhu will flow in the air at Qing Post Office, a signature attraction of Zhujiajiao Watertown, during the upcoming May Day holiday.

Sizhu, literally meaning "silk and bamboo," refers to the traditional Chinese stringed and woodwind instruments.

Four concerts, each lasting one hour on May 2 and 3, features guqin (a plucked seven-string Chinese instrument), pipa (Chinese lute), and dongxiao (bamboo flute) performances.

Built in 1903, the post office is the only remaining post office from the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) in East China.

Ti Gong

If you go

Traveling Clouds, Drawing Paper - Turkish Ebru Art Exhibition

Opening hours: 9am - 4:30pm (closed on Mondays)

Venue: Qingpu Museum

Address: 1000 Huaqing Rd S. 青浦区华青南路1000号

Admission: Free

Sizhu concerts:

Hours: 2pm - 3pm, 3:45pm - 4:45pm, May 2 and May 3

Venue: Qing Post Office

Address: 35 Xihu Street, Zhujiajiao Town 青浦区朱家角镇西湖街35号

Admission: 25 yuan (US$3.45) per person