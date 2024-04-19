﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Exhibition offers multi-sensory immersion into the world of Monet

"Meet Monet: Immersive light and shadow exhibition" at the Meet You Museum's Shanghai Branch showcases 54 of the impressionist master's works through visual and audio stimuli.
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Li Qian.

Art lovers can explore Claude Monet's (1840-1926) life and impressionist masterpieces in a multi-sensory way at a newly-opened exhibition in Shanghai.

"Meet Monet: Immersive light and shadow exhibition," which opened on Thursday at the Meet You Museum's Shanghai Branch, showcases 54 of the French impressionist master's works through visual and audio stimuli.

Enchanted by music, visitors will get to step inside Monet's masterpieces such as "Women in the Garden," "Regatta at Sainte-Adresse," and "Luncheon on the Grass," as well as his famed series including "Meules" ("Haystacks"), "Houses of Parliament," and "Rouen Cathedral."

Ti Gong

Visitors walk through into a purple dreamscape of water lilies.

There is a "water lily hall" where a series of water lily paintings are presented, placing visitors in the center of a purple dreamscape.

Also, 67 giclee prints of Monet's paintings are on display.

The background music is based on classical pieces by leading composers of impressionist music such as Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel, and fused with experimental and electronic music.

The exhibition is open through June 16.

Ti Gong

A visitor becomes part of a Monet painting.

If you go:

Date: Through June 16, 2024

Venue: Meet You Museum in Shanghai 遇见博物馆·上海静安馆

Address: Bldg 3 Jing'an Innovation Galaxy, 210 Wenshui Rd 静安区汶水路210号静安新业坊3号楼

Admission: Tickets are now on sale on the "Meet You Museum in Shanghai" WeChat mini program.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
