Conference proposes new platform for local cultural brands

  17:48 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0
The Shanghai Cultural Brand Conference intends to create a new platform for local cultural brands.
The third round of "100 Cases" of creative "Shanghai Cultural Brands" from 2022 to 2023 was released at the conference.

The Shanghai Cultural Brand Conference took place on Thursday at the Shanghai Library East Branch.

The conference intends to create a new platform for Shanghai cultural brands through experience sharing, talks, exhibitions, and case studies under the theme of "building the best practice place of President Xi Jinping's cultural thought and creating a Shanghai cultural brand with world influence."

The third round of "100 Cases" of creative "Shanghai Cultural Brands" from 2022 to 2023 was released at the conference. The cases range from the inheritance and promotion of "Red resources," the promotion of Shanghai's spiritual character, to the research and inheritance of Shanghai Style culture, as well as public cultural services.

For example, Yu Garden transformed its annual traditional lantern festival into an immersive experience that drew over 8.2 million visitors in the last two years.

Another notable example is the Shanghai Museum, which "delves" into Jiangnan cultural treasures using archaeological evidence from Shanghai's area civilization history.

The new east branch of the Shanghai Museum is similarly dedicated to the spread of Jiangnan culture. The museum will showcase the charm of Jiangnan culture through a series of high-quality exhibitions showing arts and crafts from various times.

The Shanghai Museum will organize a series of international exhibitions drawn from its own collection in order to transmit the appeal of traditional Chinese culture and art to a wider audience.

Among these, "China's Han Dynasty cultural relics exhibition" will be on display in Hungary from January to June, showcasing China's artistic and cultural achievements during the Han Dynasty (206 BC–AD 220).

"The World of Marco Polo" will be presented from April to September in Italy, and "The Beauty of Chinese Ceramics" from October to March in Japan, in 2025.

IP SHANGHAI is one of the representative cases. The country's first city image resource sharing network, which went live in November 2021, has amassed over a million digital resources from approximately 30,000 professional artists in the last two years.

It now has over 800 resident institutions and serves 56 million overseas accounts per year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai Library
Yu Garden
Shanghai Museum
