Hangzhou authorities have blocked off the lotus area on the West Lake to protect them from fish and other water species. The weeklong effort is important for the undulating lotus.

The workers have cordoned off the lotus area to safeguard the plants from fish and other species. They cut holes in the fence to chase the fish out, then spray disinfectant solutions to control pests. The week-long work is critical for the lake's undulating lotus.

Lotus blooms in the West Lake have been praised in prose and poetry for centuries. Even today, they continue to attract large crowds of tourists. However, its long-lasting beauty requires years of upkeep and labor.

The flowers wither in the autumn, but their dried stalks and seedpods provide a poetic aura throughout the winter, inspiring the shutterbugs. However, when temperatures increase, rotting lotus leads to water pollution, stifling the sprouting of lotus seeds in spring.

Local authorities began clearing dried plants in mid-February to create a conducive atmosphere for fresh growth.

Machines were dipped 15cm underwater to cut the dry stems. All the dead lotus is turned into organic fertilizer to sustain the lake's flora.

April is the crucial month since the stems and roots are growing underwater. The enclosed plants are protected from fish attacks and begin to flower in early June. When other water plants encroach on the living space, workers have to remove them to make room for the lotus.

Later when pink and white lotus flowers are in full bloom, it is time to trim the lotus leaves and seedpods because the top layer of leaves prevents sunlight from reaching the lower levels, slowing the plant's overall growth.

Fresh seedpods are available for purchase in August. The seeds buried in the spherical pods are refreshing and aromatic, and those grown near the West Lake have long been popular among chefs.

Typically, a stall will be set up at the Orioles Singing in the Willows Garden, where visitors can purchase the freshest seedpods harvested in the morning.

Beginning in May, the lush lotus will attract birds to incubate eggs because the plants provide natural protection and a conducive climate. However, the protective fence for lotus can be harmful to water birds; sometimes the netting above water separates the chicks from their mothers.

Organizers will lay out panel bridges from bamboo tubes to ensure a safe passage for the chicks. In addition, a platform has been built to provide a place for birds to relax.

To keep birds away from guests, the panels are placed at least 10 meters from the lake's shores, and organizers always advise visitors not to feed them.

The West Lake is a water bird's paradise, thanks to its lush foliage and islets.

Every year, mandarin ducks, grebes, cormorants, egrets and herring gulls are drawn to its peaceful nesting areas, fresh air, quiet water and a variety of aquatic species.

Last year, a scaly-sided merganser was spotted on the lake, which is thought to be the species' first discovery in this location. The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources lists the bird, which has a crest of wispy, elongated feathers, as an endangered species. Its presence is a testament to the lake's beautiful surroundings.

Shanghai Daily highly recommends Solitary Hill, which connects the Bai Causeway and faces Beishan Street. This area blooms with pink lotus blossoms in the summer and plum blossoms in the winter. The slab-paved road that runs along the northern side of Solitary Hill may be the finest place to observe both flowers and birds at once.