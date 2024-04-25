"I Never Dream Otherwise than Awake: Journeys in Sound" features 15 major installations from the Centre Pompidou's new media collection alongside work from Chinese artists.

"I Never Dream Otherwise than Awake: Journeys in Sound" is on display at the West Bund Museum through September 17.

The exhibition features 15 major installations from the Centre Pompidou's new media collection alongside selected audiovisual art works and sound sculptures from Chinese artists.

Sound has long been a subject of interest in the history of visual arts. Yet its potential as an artistic medium remains largely untapped. As their works grace the exhibition space, artists from diverse eras and regions converge to initiate a dialogue that transcends the confines of geography, time, and space.

Among them are esteemed international pioneers in contemporary art Francis Alÿs and Susan Philipsz alongside younger generations including Hassan Khan, Anne Le Troter and Chinese artists active on the global stage, such as Zhou Tao.

The exhibition delves into the expressive potential of sound, particularly its capacity to circulate, to be ubiquitous and to set relationships.

The exploration of sound is becoming increasingly diversified with the development of technology, positioning itself at the forefront of artistic practice and combining interdisciplinary inquiry to continuously challenge and expand the boundaries of art.

"I Never Dream 0therwise than Awake" by Emmanuel Lagarrigue contains 21 blue fluorescent lights strips, eight columns of crystal cables, and 110 speakers with various audio equipment.

In this work, the artist has created a labyrinth of sound. The voices of men and women, all amateurs, hum a cappella songs of their choice, after the artist invited them to share melodies they were deeply attached to.

Lagarrigue made what he calls a "choral composition" from this material, which is transmitted through deconstructed loudspeakers, suspended along luminous lianas.

The work suggests a subtle line between waking and dreaming, between a lucid perception of the here and now and a semi-conscious state of research, hinting at sensations yet to come.

Exhibition Info:

Date: Through September 17 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm

Venue: West Bund Museum

Address: 2600 Longteng Ave

龙腾大道2600号