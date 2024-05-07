Search for young choreographers to bring their work to the stage

Shanghai International Dance Center Theater has launched a new round of its Youth Incubation project to provide financial, venue and technical support to domestic choreographers.

Recruitment is open to original creations by domestic choreographers aged from 18 and 45. The Dance Center Theater will evaluate the potential of their work, and provide assistance that includes financial, venue and technical support.

Dance experts and professionals will take part in the project and assist choreographers explore their respective characteristics and find their own style.

Since its launch in 2018, the project has given birth to dozens of promising works.

Among them are "Entropy," a joint effort by choreographer Yin Fang and the Xiexin Dance Theater troupe; original amateur production "The Vision of Yoyo" by choreographer Song Xinxin, "The Intersection" which is inspired by Peking Opera, as well as choreographer Tian Tian's "Yong Series" Han-Tang classical dance.

"The original works by young choreographers are an indispensable part of the dance ecology," said Chen Li, vice general manager of the Shanghai theater.

"We provide soil for young choreographers, and they help us build a more diversified artistic environment," she said.

The theater is planning a "Public Space Alliance Program," calling on more public spaces in the city and across the country to provide room for artists' creations and performances.

Chengdu's LOOKLIVE space, Hangzhou's OōEli, Shanghai's Sinan Mansions and the Oil Painting and Sculpture Institute have already joined the program.