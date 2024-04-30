﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

'Beyond the Boundaries' challenges traditional and contemporary art

The exhibition, titled "Beyond the Boundaries," presents artworks by 10 renowned Chinese contemporary artists, displaying a diverse fusion of artistic forms.
The Space & Gallery Association Shanghai's latest group exhibition, "Beyond the Boundaries," features works by 10 prominent Chinese modern artists, Wang Jieyin, Chen Yiming, Hu Youben, Li Haifeng, Zheng Mengmei, Zhang Keke, Kuai Lianhui, Nan Fang, Sun Wenguan and Yiyi. The exhibition, which runs until May 27, showcases a rich blend of artistic expressions.

There are bold installations, as well as an intriguing mix of Chinese oil and ink paintings. The artists have pushed traditional and contemporary art forms by using glutinous rice, paper pulp, resin clay, gold leaf, and various metals. This exhibition showcases each artist's talents and blends their unique viewpoints into a captivating narrative.

"Misty Mountains" by Wang Jieyin

Wang, who was born in 1941, has a unique visual language and profound artistic expression. He seamlessly integrates ancient Chinese ink techniques with modern art, creating a unique form of expression that spans time and culture. He uses distorted natural images or abstract forms to reflect on human emotions and nature.

The acrylic-painted canvas "Misty Mountains," was completed this year.

Wang's style resembles Chinese ink brush painting but with a modern touch. Big, calligraphic lines and misty mountain formations dominate the composition.

The color palette is subtle, with grays and blacks and occasional blue accents that may represent water or sky, like traditional Chinese landscape paintings. The subtle color gradations and dynamic black strokes depict nature's continual movement and the mist's ethereality.

"The Composition of a Screw" by Zheng Mengmei

Zheng's work blends two- and three-dimensional art forms with a sophisticated interaction between painting and object. By incorporating ready-made items into the foundational medium of painting, she challenges the traditional confines of the canvas, transforming it into an object that transcends its flat nature.

With "The Composition of a Screw," Zheng effectively plays on art's notions of dimensionality and objecthood.

The screws stand out with an almost reverent focus against a rich, monochromatic blue background. The stark contrast between the deep blue of the canvas and the metallic sheen of the screws draws the eye directly to them, emphasizing their form and materiality.

One screw protrudes from the canvas, giving the piece a tactile quality. This real screw grounds the spectator in the physical world, while the painted parts may muddle reality and illusion.

"A Small Affair" by Li Haifeng

In the oil painting "A Small Affair," Li uses gestural strokes to create a flowing, dynamic image. This approach blends figures and landscapes with movement and vitality. The circular strokes produce a rhythmic pattern in the foliage, making the brushwork expressive.

The central figures appear to be having a discussion; their postures and positioning imply a shared understanding. They are implied rather than defined. This stylistic approach gives the scene a fleeting quality.

"Jade Ochre No. 8" by Hu Youben

Hu's "Jade Ochre No. 8" is a sculptural piece that defies conventional categorization, created from xuan paper, paper pulp, and acrylic. It could be mistaken for a natural object, perhaps a mineral or a chunk of raw earth.

Hu builds a three-dimensional form from xuan paper, honoring history while boldly redefining its use. Acrylic paint adds textural complexity to the sculpture's shadows and highlights.

Organic, asymmetrical, and tactile, with hues reminiscent of precious stones. This visual imitation confuses the natural and the crafted, provoking dialogue about materials' value and art's transformational ability.



Date: Through May 27

Venue: Space & Gallery Association (SGA) Shanghai

Address: 3/F, 3 Zhongshan Rd E1

中山东一路3号3楼



Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Follow Us

