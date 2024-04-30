﻿
Wuzhen Theater Festival to be held in October

The 11th edition of the Wuzhen Theater Festival will be held from October 17 to 27 with the theme of "Solidity."
A series of events and plays will be held during the 11th Wuzhen Theater Festival

The organizers of the Wuzhen Theater Festival have announced that the 11th edition will take place from October 17 to 27, with the theme "Solidity."

Cultural heavyweights Chen Xianghong, Huang Lei, Stan Lai, and Meng Jinghui founded the festival in 2013, providing a forum for new theater artists to learn, develop, and share.

The Emerging Theater Artists' Competition aims to inspire creative minds and rethink theater.

Over the last 10 years, the competition has attracted over 10,000 young people. Nearly 600 of them have left their mark, with 161 original works.

The Carnival at the Wuzhen Theater Festival.

This year's Wuzhen Theater Festival Youth Competition has "pillow, sunshine, and big dinosaur" as the three elements that participants must incorporate into their works on stage.

Throughout their 30-minute performance on stage, they can use simple tables and chairs with no other props.

Those interested can submit their applications online at www.wuzhenfestival.com until August 20, 2024. The festival's preliminary jury will make a decision based on the online registration results.

On September 22, they will release the names of the 18 selected works.
The festival will present the works in three rounds. Six to eight plays will advance to the final round.

The carnival is another highlight of the festival. It aspires to incorporate a variety of creative forms, including conventional performing arts, modern avant-garde theater, multimedia technology pictures, installations, music, and dance.

Theater groups, artists, and fans of the performing arts can apply at www.wuzhenfestival.com by September 13.

﻿
