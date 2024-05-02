'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 60: 鱼跃龙门 (Yu Yue Long Men)

Fueled by a deep admiration for Chinese culture, Italian designer Alic Melloni skilfully infuses her creations with the essence of vivid Chinese expressions.

Language is the road map of a culture.



In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

As a renowned Italian designer based in Shanghai, Alice Melloni likes to interpret the rich connotation of humanity and nature through art design. Fueled by a deep admiration for Chinese culture, she skilfully infuses her creations with the essence of vivid Chinese expressions. "鱼跃龙门" is one of them. She said it beautifully encapsulates the idea that overcoming obstacles can lead to great transformation and resonated with her.



