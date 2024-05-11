City hosts contemporary piano competition

In a first, Shanghai is hosting the International Piano Competition of Orléans, an influential French piano competition focusing on contemporary music.

The competition is being held at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music this weekend, featuring pianists from Russia, Canada, and Asian countries. The best competitors from the Shanghai stop will advance to the next round, with the final to be held in Orléans and Paris later the year.

As a WFIMC (World Federation of International Music Competition) event, the International Piano Competition of Orléans was established by French pianist Françoise Thinat 30 years ago.

It has organized overseas stops for the first time in Chicago and Shanghai to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

"Shanghai is a culture capital of China," said Isabella Vasilotta, artistic director of the competition. "The idea is to bring something new to the city, as our competition mainly focuses on music from the 20th and 21st centuries, attracting many youngsters."

Vasilotta said the piano competition has been supporting young musicians in the early stages of their careers by organizing performance tours, providing instruction and performing opportunities in music festivals.



Ti Gong

"Many competitors from China have come to France for the competition," she said. "And now, we are here to reach out to the young and active music lovers in Shanghai and China."

Vasilotta said the International Piano Competition of Orléans has established a "Shanghai Conservatory of Music Composer Special Award."

The applicants can pick works from a special repertoire list to perform. The list contains modern and contemporary works by composers from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music. The eventual winner will be awarded 1,500 euros.

Ti Gong

"We welcome competitors from all countries – not only China – to compete for the award," said Vasilotta. "This is also a great way to introduce contemporary Chinese music to the world."

Hosting the International Piano Competition of Orléans is part of Shanghai Conservatory of Music's Sino-France culture exchange activity series that runs through the year to celebrate the two countries' 60 years of diplomatic relations.



French musicians and troupes, including pianist Pascal Gallet and the Quatuor Arod, have already been invited to Shanghai for concerts and master classes.

More lectures, concerts and Sino-France music culture communications will be organized by the conservatory in the latter half of the year.