Curious creatures captivate children in picture book puppet shows

'Christopher's Caterpillars & Christopher Nibble,' an acclaimed picture-book show, is set to captivate young audiences at the Showay Arts Space for Families in Shanghai.

SSI ļʱ



Ti Gong

Families with children are getting excited as the acclaimed picture-book show, "Christopher's Caterpillars & Christopher Nibble," is set to captivate young audiences at the Showay Arts Space for Families in Shanghai.



Running from May 10 through 19, the delightful production transports children into the enchanting world of Christopher the guinea pig, and his adorable adventures.

Created by Charlotte Middleton and adored by families worldwide, "Christopher's World" is a beloved series known for its warm, bright illustrations and gentle storytelling.

Through vibrant colors and childlike strokes, Middleton brings to life the English countryside and its lovable characters, offering both entertainment and valuable life lessons.

Ti Gong

In "Christopher's Caterpillars," the curious guinea pig and his friend Posy embark on a thrilling mystery when their six pet caterpillars vanish suddenly.

With keen detective skills and a dash of bravery, Christopher and Posy set out to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance, leading them to a magical discovery.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Meanwhile, in "Christopher Nibble," the audience follows the carefree life of Christopher as he navigates the charming town of Dandeville. From playing football with his friends to indulging in delicious dandelions, Christopher's days are filled with joy and wonder.

But when the town's dandelions start disappearing, Christopher must embark on a heartwarming journey to save his favorite flower.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Presented by Claire Alizon Hills and the Topsy Turvy Theatre, the stage adaptation of "Christopher's Caterpillars & Christopher Nibble" promises a magical experience for young audiences.

With handcrafted puppet guinea pigs and colorful stage sets made from recycled materials, children will be transported to the whimsical world of Dandeville, where big adventures await.

Ti Gong

Through Christopher's adventures with dandelions and caterpillars, children will learn about the life cycle of plants and the magical transformation of butterflies.

By immersing themselves in the story, the young audience become environmental ambassadors, embracing the bond between humans and nature.

Don't miss this opportunity to join Christopher on his adventures and discover the magic of friendship, bravery, and the wonders of nature!

Date: May 10 to 19

Venue: Showay Arts Space for Families

Address: E238, Showay Commercial Complex, Lane 58, Panzhong Rd E.

Admission: 320 yuan (US$44.29)

Buy tickets on City News Service's mini-programs

1. Open WeChat and search for "City News Service".



2. Select the one categorized under mini-programs.

3. Click on "Service", then "Living".

4. Select 247玩乐行