﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Curious creatures captivate children in picture book puppet shows

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  21:52 UTC+8, 2024-05-08       0
'Christopher's Caterpillars & Christopher Nibble,' an acclaimed picture-book show, is set to captivate young audiences at the Showay Arts Space for Families in Shanghai.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  21:52 UTC+8, 2024-05-08       0
SSI ļʱ
Curious creatures captivate children in picture book puppet shows
Ti Gong

Families with children are getting excited as the acclaimed picture-book show, "Christopher's Caterpillars & Christopher Nibble," is set to captivate young audiences at the Showay Arts Space for Families in Shanghai.

Running from May 10 through 19, the delightful production transports children into the enchanting world of Christopher the guinea pig, and his adorable adventures.

Created by Charlotte Middleton and adored by families worldwide, "Christopher's World" is a beloved series known for its warm, bright illustrations and gentle storytelling.

Through vibrant colors and childlike strokes, Middleton brings to life the English countryside and its lovable characters, offering both entertainment and valuable life lessons.

Curious creatures captivate children in picture book puppet shows
Ti Gong

In "Christopher's Caterpillars," the curious guinea pig and his friend Posy embark on a thrilling mystery when their six pet caterpillars vanish suddenly.

With keen detective skills and a dash of bravery, Christopher and Posy set out to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance, leading them to a magical discovery.

Curious creatures captivate children in picture book puppet shows
Ti Gong
Curious creatures captivate children in picture book puppet shows
Ti Gong

Meanwhile, in "Christopher Nibble," the audience follows the carefree life of Christopher as he navigates the charming town of Dandeville. From playing football with his friends to indulging in delicious dandelions, Christopher's days are filled with joy and wonder.

But when the town's dandelions start disappearing, Christopher must embark on a heartwarming journey to save his favorite flower.

Curious creatures captivate children in picture book puppet shows
Ti Gong
Curious creatures captivate children in picture book puppet shows
Ti Gong

Presented by Claire Alizon Hills and the Topsy Turvy Theatre, the stage adaptation of "Christopher's Caterpillars & Christopher Nibble" promises a magical experience for young audiences.

With handcrafted puppet guinea pigs and colorful stage sets made from recycled materials, children will be transported to the whimsical world of Dandeville, where big adventures await.

Curious creatures captivate children in picture book puppet shows
Ti Gong

Through Christopher's adventures with dandelions and caterpillars, children will learn about the life cycle of plants and the magical transformation of butterflies.

By immersing themselves in the story, the young audience become environmental ambassadors, embracing the bond between humans and nature.

Don't miss this opportunity to join Christopher on his adventures and discover the magic of friendship, bravery, and the wonders of nature!

Date: May 10 to 19

Venue: Showay Arts Space for Families

Address: E238, Showay Commercial Complex, Lane 58, Panzhong Rd E.

Admission: 320 yuan (US$44.29)

Buy tickets on City News Service's mini-programs

1. Open WeChat and search for "City News Service".

2. Select the one categorized under mini-programs.

3. Click on "Service", then "Living".

4. Select 247玩乐行

Curious creatures captivate children in picture book puppet shows
Curious creatures captivate children in picture book puppet shows
Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     