An exhibition of Chinese ink-wash painting opens in Kyoto

"Jiangnan Poetry – the exhibition of Chinese famous ink-wash painters" recently opened at the Museum of Culture in Kyoto, Japan.

"Jiangnan Poetry – the exhibition of Chinese famous ink-wash painters" was recently unveiled at Japan's Museum of Culture in Kyoto.

The exhibition, supported by the Shanghai United Media Group, will run through May 12.

Nearly 100 Japanese art aficionados and artists attended the exhibition's opening on May 7. The art of the Yangtze River Delta, represented by Shanghai Style, has long been admired for its heritage and originality.

The nine participating artists, including Yang Zhengxin, Han Shuo, and Pang Fei, are all established figures in the field. Their works not only illustrate the diversity of current Chinese ink art but also provide a kaleidoscopic view of Jiangnan's intellectual and artistic life.

Cultural and creative contacts between China and Japan have a long history, with ink-wash painting playing an essential part. In the early 1980s, Shanghai was a pioneer in facilitating calligraphy and painting exchanges between the two countries. Since then, Japan and China have exchanged several art delegations and visits.