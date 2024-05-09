'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 61: 不响 (Bu Xiang)

The phrase "bu xiang" in Shanghai dialect literally means "keeping your trap shut" or "not saying a word." But for the savvy Shanghai crowd, "bu xiang" is way more than that.

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

The phrase "bu xiang" in Shanghai dialect literally means "keeping your trap shut" or "not saying a word." But for the savvy Shanghai crowd, "bu xiang" is way more than that – it's a whole vibe, a lifestyle, a philosophy even!



This phrase got popular after the 30-episode Shanghai-produced series "Blossoms" attracted lots of fans. Let's check out how Ben, a local Angeleno-turned-Hangzhounese, interpret it?

