French artist fuses reality with fantasy at the Lisson Gallery

Laure Prouvost presents an array of new work, inviting viewers into her world through paintings, a tapestry from her “We Will Keep You Cool” series, and sculptures in Murano glass.
Alessandro Wang

Laure Prouvost's "Pulled Towards You" at the Lisson Gallery

French artist Laure Prouvost is presenting her inaugural exhibition at the Lisson Gallery in Shanghai, titled "Pulled Towards You."

Showcasing a dynamic array of new work, Prouvost invites viewers into her world through paintings, a new tapestry from her celebrated series “We Will Keep You Cool,” and sculptures in Murano glass.

Prouvost's art is all about constant change and fluid movement. At the heart of her work are ideas about how meanings can shift, how things can get lost in translation between languages, and how different elements can blend together seamlessly.

Her art fuses reality with fantasy, playing with the structure of storytelling by blending poetic and absurd elements to create captivating, dream-like visual experiences where everything merges into a surreal place.

© Laure Prouvost. Courtesy Lisson Gallery

"Jens" (2023), hand-blown Murano glass and bronze

"Jens" (2023), a hand-blown Murano glass bird, intriguingly combines elements across species. The bird sculpture uniquely features mammalian characteristics, specifically nipples, blending with its primarily avian form.

The bird is caught in a dynamic pose with its beak open wide, as if in mid-call, while its body transitions into a smooth flow of colors — turquoise, blue, and magenta — evoking a blend of aquatic themes.

Mammals, avian, and aquatic forms gracefully intertwine, symbolizing the interconnectedness and mutual reliance of species in the age of climate change and global migration.

Alessandro Wang

"We Will Keep Cool (Las Pozas)," tapestry

The new tapestry "We Will Keep Cool (Las Pozas)" (2024) depicts diverse landscapes and common themes found in Prouvost's work. Set in the surreal garden "Las Pozas" in Mexico, created by British poet Edward James, the tapestry includes her piece "Cooling System 3 (for global warming)," which suggests a future way to tackle global warming, and characters from her film "They Parlaient Idéale." The work explores the idea of translation, not just through language but also by transforming themes into different forms and revisiting past artworks.

Further into the exhibition space, "The Octopus Body" series of paintings make their debut in China. Each piece combines a playful charm with sensual allure, featuring Prouvost's signature imagery and text that speaks directly to the viewer.

In Prouvost's work, the octopus is a key figure. This cephalopod is unique because its brain and senses are in its tentacles, allowing it to think and feel simultaneously. Known for its mystique, the octopus can release a dark, sometimes edible ink when threatened. In the symbolism of myth, it is a source of intelligence, suppleness, and eroticism.

© Laure Prouvost. Courtesy Lisson Gallery

"The Octopus Body – Kiss In You" (2024), oil on linen

"The Octopus Body" is a series of paintings that showcase Prouvost's distinctly playful and sensual style, incorporating text either on the canvas or on separate signs that directly engage the viewer.

Unusual in her painting practice, the color palette is now softer and employing pastel blues, greys and flesh tones, recalling the peaceful hues of the sea at dusk, and the dreamy life below the surface of the water.

These paintings draw parallels between human and animal forms, particularly emphasizing themes of motherhood and the nurturing aspects of the female body, represented through marine life.

© Laure Prouvost. Courtesy Lisson Gallery

"The Octopus Body — Ho Mama" (2024), oil on linen

Dominated by whimsical depictions of octopuses, the series leans into fantasy, using the octopus — a frequent symbol in Prouvost's work that blurs the line between feeling and thinking. Like the octopus's tentacles, the artist’s narratives spread out, weaving together personal and collective stories.

The exhibition also offers a multi-sensory experience with a film installation and a hidden VR adventure nestled within a hanging basket. Prouvost's signature visual language resonates throughout, exploring themes of language, motherhood and ecological consciousness with her characteristic blend of intimacy and humour.

If you go:

Date: Through July 13

Opening Hours: 11am-6pm, Tuesday-Saturday

Address: 2/F, 27 Huqiu Road

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
