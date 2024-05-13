Creative works of Lida University's design students on display in Songjiang

Shanghai Lida University's College of Art and Design is staging an exhibition by over 700 undergraduate students until May 16 at the Songjiang Culture Activity Center.

Graphic design, packaging design, brand image design, product design, and interaction design are among the disciplines included in the display.

Every exhibition space is unique. The works of vivid colors and originality in the visual design exhibition area demonstrate the graduates' intelligent usage and comprehensive comprehension of many aspects, such as graphics, text, and color.

The product design exhibition showcases students' extensive research and development of materials, workmanship, structures, and other features.

In the environmental design exhibition area, students demonstrate their mastery of spatial arrangement and landscape creation by simulating actual scenes.

The exhibits are adding new vigor and attractiveness to the city's thriving design industry.

According to Professor Zhu Fangsheng, director of Shanghai Lida University's College of Art and Design, the emerging talent will contribute to the city's modernization and the advancement of national science and technology through their innovative consciousness, professional spirit, and teamwork ability in this digital and intelligent era.





Event information:

Date: Through May 16

Venue: Songjiang Culture Activity Center 人文松江活动中心

Address: 26 Renmin Rd S.

松江区人民南路26号