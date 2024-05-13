﻿
Feature / Art & Culture

Yesterday once more as Irish band Westlife hosts special concerts for Chinese fans

Two concerts at the Mercedes-Benz Arena included in the band's "With Love" tour as the boys return to China with a performance designed especially for fans here.
For many Chinese music fans, Irish boy band Westlife holds a special place in their hearts, accompanying countless post-1980s and post-1900s generations in their youth, serving as their gateway to Western pop music.

Soon, the lads will be rekindling Chinese fans' youthful memories.

To show appreciation for the continued support and love of Chinese fans, Westlife is embarking on a "With Love" concert tour in China later this month.

With exclusive surprises and household songs, "With Love" is a concert tour specially dedicated to Chinese fans on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the brand's formation.

The Shanghai concerts will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on May 28 and 29.

The Shanghai leg of the concert tour will be at the Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Arena on May 28 and 29.

Westlife, formed in 1998 in Dublin, Ireland, has created numerous records. Between 1999 and 2007, they had a total of 14 singles topping the UK charts, a record beaten only by Elvis Presley, The Beatles, and Michael Jackson.

They have sold over 55 million records and are holders of four Guinness World Records. Notably, they are the only brand to have won the "Record of the Year Awards" award four times in the UK.

My love, Swear It Again, You Raise Me Up, Home ... these Westlife masterpieces once ignited the fervor of young music fans for pop music, generation after generation. And now, Westlife is bringing them back to China with a spectacular musical feast, "Yesterday Once More."

Westlife are back with a tour especially for Chinese fans.

A scenes from Westlife's concert in Shanghai last September as part of their "The Wild Dreams Tour" world tour.

The concert tour includes stops in Beijing, Nanjing, Foshan, Shenzhen, Shanghai and Chongqing through June. Shanghai is the only city to have two concerts.

Westlife' made a preview video for the concert tour.



Performance info

Dates: May 28 and 29, 7:30pm

Tickets: 599-1399 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Arena 梅赛德斯-奔驰文化中心

Address: 1200 Expo Avenue, Pudong New Area

浦东新区世博大道1200号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Pudong New Area
Pudong
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Special Reports
